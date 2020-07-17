205 W Baker Street

Amenities
Restored Craftsman Style Home - HOUSE IS OCCUPIED - SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
**house is currently on a month to month lease and remains occupied
***some furnishings are available
Beds: 4
Baths: 3
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator
Features: Wraparound porch, high ceilings, fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchen
Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 650
Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections (possible use of washer and dryer)
Pets: Not allowed
Utilities: Town of Tarboro, Piedmont Natural Gas
HVAC: Central Heat & Air
Section 8: Not Accepted
Lawn Maintenance: Not Included
A rental application is REQUIRED for every person that will live in the home 18 years and older.
Liability insurance for damages is REQUIRED (Either through renter's insurance or our policy $12.50 / month)
***square footage and year built are per tax records***
