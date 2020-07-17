All apartments in Tarboro
Find more places like 205 W Baker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tarboro, NC
/
205 W Baker Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

205 W Baker Street

205 West Baker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

205 West Baker Street, Tarboro, NC 27886

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Restored Craftsman Style Home - HOUSE IS OCCUPIED - SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

**house is currently on a month to month lease and remains occupied
***some furnishings are available

Beds: 4
Baths: 3
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator
Features: Wraparound porch, high ceilings, fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchen
Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 650
Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections (possible use of washer and dryer)
Pets: Not allowed
Utilities: Town of Tarboro, Piedmont Natural Gas
HVAC: Central Heat & Air
Section 8: Not Accepted
Lawn Maintenance: Not Included

A rental application is REQUIRED for every person that will live in the home 18 years and older.
Liability insurance for damages is REQUIRED (Either through renter's insurance or our policy $12.50 / month)
***square footage and year built are per tax records***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5870002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 W Baker Street have any available units?
205 W Baker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarboro, NC.
What amenities does 205 W Baker Street have?
Some of 205 W Baker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 W Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 W Baker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 W Baker Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 W Baker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarboro.
Does 205 W Baker Street offer parking?
No, 205 W Baker Street does not offer parking.
Does 205 W Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 W Baker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 W Baker Street have a pool?
No, 205 W Baker Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 W Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 205 W Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 W Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 W Baker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 W Baker Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 W Baker Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, NCGoldsboro, NCRocky Mount, NCWilson, NC
Kinston, NCWashington, NCNashville, NC
Winterville, NCAyden, NCZebulon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Pitt Community College
East Carolina University