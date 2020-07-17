205 W Baker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Restored Craftsman Style Home - HOUSE IS OCCUPIED - SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



**house is currently on a month to month lease and remains occupied

***some furnishings are available



Beds: 4

Baths: 3

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator

Features: Wraparound porch, high ceilings, fully remodeled bathrooms and kitchen

Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 650

Laundry: Washer and Dryer Connections (possible use of washer and dryer)

Pets: Not allowed

Utilities: Town of Tarboro, Piedmont Natural Gas

HVAC: Central Heat & Air

Section 8: Not Accepted

Lawn Maintenance: Not Included



A rental application is REQUIRED for every person that will live in the home 18 years and older.

Liability insurance for damages is REQUIRED (Either through renter's insurance or our policy $12.50 / month)

***square footage and year built are per tax records***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5870002)