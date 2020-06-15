12 Cherry Laurel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing end unit in a convenient location in Swannanoa. This townhome has an open living area, with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Perfectly sized kitchen features granite countertops and all black appliances. Across from the kitchen is the dining area, which shares a view of the gas log fireplace in the family room. Spacious master bedroom on the main level, and 2 private bedrooms upstairs. Laundry is on the main level also. The sunny back deck is the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining. Community also has a park that residents can use. Close to US-70, I-40, restaurants, and parks. Come see this home today!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12-cherry-laurel-ln-swannanoa-nc-28778-usa/c62de9e2-115d-4d39-94a2-a01a371a8d67



(RLNE5849927)