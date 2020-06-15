All apartments in Swannanoa
12 Cherry Laurel Lane

Location

12 Cherry Laurel Lane, Swannanoa, NC 28778

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing end unit in a convenient location in Swannanoa. This townhome has an open living area, with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Perfectly sized kitchen features granite countertops and all black appliances. Across from the kitchen is the dining area, which shares a view of the gas log fireplace in the family room. Spacious master bedroom on the main level, and 2 private bedrooms upstairs. Laundry is on the main level also. The sunny back deck is the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining. Community also has a park that residents can use. Close to US-70, I-40, restaurants, and parks. Come see this home today!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/12-cherry-laurel-ln-swannanoa-nc-28778-usa/c62de9e2-115d-4d39-94a2-a01a371a8d67

(RLNE5849927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Cherry Laurel Lane have any available units?
12 Cherry Laurel Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Cherry Laurel Lane have?
Some of 12 Cherry Laurel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Cherry Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12 Cherry Laurel Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Cherry Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12 Cherry Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Swannanoa.
Does 12 Cherry Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12 Cherry Laurel Lane does offer parking.
Does 12 Cherry Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Cherry Laurel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Cherry Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 12 Cherry Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12 Cherry Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 12 Cherry Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Cherry Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Cherry Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Cherry Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Cherry Laurel Lane has units with air conditioning.
