3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:16 PM
177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1614 Crescent Drive
1614 Crescent Drive, Spring Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1520 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth brick tri level home. 1st level is great room with beautiful hardwoods, 3rd bdrm with full bath, 2nd level is fully equipped kitchen and formal dining room. Upper level includes Mstr bdrm with hardwoods, 2nd bdrm and full hall bth.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Terry Sanford
14 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated September 4 at 04:36pm
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
65 Wessex Court
65 Wessex Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2366 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom/ finished bonus room home located in Yorkshire Plantation of Harnett County. This home has over 2300 square feet and sits on a large .42 ac lot with a privacy fence, rear deck and storage shed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1673 Veanna Dr
1673 Veanna Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Available 07/14/20 Felix and Bethany Argueta - Property Id: 285486 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285486 Property Id 285486 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852693)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5655 Dobson Dr.
5655 Dobson Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Huge 4 Bedroom Home with Stunning Pool and Enclosed Patio! - Amazing home with great location! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home comes with a bonus space and plenty of room to relax. Home features fireplace, gorgeous pool and screened in back patio.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
224 Watchman Lane
224 Watchmen Lane, Harnett County, NC
224 Watchman Lane Available 07/24/20 Lexington Plantation - BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS 4 BEDROOMS WITH 2.5 BATHS. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, UNDER MOUNT SINK, AND BEAUTIFUL WHITE 42' UPPER CABINETS.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
297 Arlington Drive
297 Arlington Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1950 sqft
Short Term Lease - 297 Arlington Dr. Cameron, NC (Pet-Considered) - *** This home is available for rent with a short term lease - ending Feb 2021.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westover
1 Unit Available
823 Rumford Place
823 Rumford Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX - Duplex with carpet & vinyl flooring, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. Living Room w/vaulted ceilings, dining room, separate laundry closet, central air & heat pump & deck.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 Trenton Place
163 Trenton Place, Harnett County, NC
163 Trenton Place Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home, includes Bonus Room with Wet Bar! - Gorgeous 4BD house, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, house features a large great room with fireplace on 2nd floor.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Agdon Landing
24 Agdon Landing, Harnett County, NC
24 Agdon Landing Available 07/08/20 Beautifully Maintained Home in Lexington Plantation - This Immaculate 4 Bedroom 2/12 Bath Home Is a Must See! Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tons of Storage Space, 2-Car Garage, Whole-Home
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
95 Grover Place
95 Grover Pl, Harnett County, NC
95 Grover Place~ Richmond Park - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Harnett County.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
532 Lionshead Rd Unit 7
532 Lionshead Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1553 sqft
This gorgeous 2nd floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, great room w/vaulted ceilings and fire place, spacious eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, large master bath w/jetted corner tub, dual vanity, and separate shower, great porch to relax on,
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
921 Rancho Drive
921 Rancho Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
-Very well kept home about 5 minutes to post. Spacious kitchen, laminate flooring, big fenced yard w/fruit trees. Big storage shed.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
5825 Kindley Drive
5825 Kindley Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2113 sqft
This beautiful two story home is located in a nice quiet neighborhood with easy access to the interstate. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms along with a bonus room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3941 Eastdale Drive
3941 Eastdale Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
This ranch-style home in the Longview neighborhood features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, finished bonus room, rear deck and fencing. Close to Fort Bragg and many amenities. Pet friendly per owner approval. Lawn Maintenance Included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
807 Highgrove Drive
807 Highgrove Drive, Harnett County, NC
Welcome to Your next place to call HOME! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 large baths with a half bath located downstairs for convenience. All bedrooms located upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Westover
1 Unit Available
225 Ingleside Drive
225 North Ingleside Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
Gas heat, central A/C, carpet/tile/vinyl flooring, living room , eat in kitchen, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connections, patio, fenced yard, carport. Pets negotiable
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
424 Newburgh Drive
424 Newburg Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautifully updated home on private lot at end of the street. Laminate flooring throughout the first floor with carpet in the bedrooms upstairs. Open kitchen with granite counter tops. Large bedroom with unique barn door to the master bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
532-7 Lionshead Road
532 Lionshead Rd, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1401 sqft
This gorgeous 2nd floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, great room w/vaulted ceilings and fire place, spacious eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, large master bath w/jetted corner tub, dual vanity, and separate shower, great porch to relax on,
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
484 Oates Drive
484 Oates Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Spacious 4 bdrm 2.5 bth home. Open floor plan to include GR with fireplace, Formal DR, eat in kitchen which leads out to the deck. Mstr bdrm with trey ceilings, WIC, garden tub, sep shower. Bonus room can be used as extra room or 4th bdrm.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
363 Asheford Way
363 Asheford Way, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME IN CAMERON! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is EVERYTHING you need! The home has a finished Bonus Room with an office. The living room has a gas fireplace that is perfect for cozy evenings in the house.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
627 Stone Cross Drive
627 Stone Cross Drive, Harnett County, NC
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath UPDATED Home with 2 car garage in Spring Lake. Home is located in the Anderson Creek area. 4th Bedroom is the Bonus Room which is very large.
