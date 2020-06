Amenities

Available 07/01/20 RTO 40K feet Mixed Loft 1 Hour to RDCH Triangle - Property Id: 77543



Available 7/01/2020 This mixed use building with legal loft caretakers apartment is located in a opportunity zone and is great place to start and run or expand a business with tax benefits in the Opportunity Zone It has 16,000' of ground floor storage retail space The second level has a oversized legal loft apartment 15K storage 3rd level 6K storage and commanding views of the Edgecombe County Courthouse .Recent roof repairs building has heavy 3 phase power was the center of commerce of the Town of Tarboro as the True Value Hardware Store . We will rent this building with the option to purchase for $1200.00 per month NNN at the fair sales price of $250,000 (county tax value) as is as seen with a 2% option fee . Any and all improvements are at the sole expense of the option holder and must be approved by property owner. This is a lot of real estate in a great location For furthur info call 1-386-424-0001 Danny O'Sullivan

