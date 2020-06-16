All apartments in Southern Pines
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:21 AM

430 N May Street

430 North May Street · (910) 315-5309
Location

430 North May Street, Southern Pines, NC 28387

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Great location within walking distance from historic downtown Southern Pines. This beautiful 2 story cottage style home has a wonderful open floor plan. There is a large island in the kitchen, quartz counter tops, tankless water heater, farmhouse sink, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, & a laundry chute located on the 2nd level that drops straight into the laundry room below! Hardwood oak floors on the main level & stairs. Large tiled shower in the master bath. Hardi plank siding & a 1 car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 N May Street have any available units?
430 N May Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 N May Street have?
Some of 430 N May Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 N May Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 N May Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 N May Street pet-friendly?
No, 430 N May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southern Pines.
Does 430 N May Street offer parking?
Yes, 430 N May Street does offer parking.
Does 430 N May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 N May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 N May Street have a pool?
No, 430 N May Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 N May Street have accessible units?
No, 430 N May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 430 N May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 N May Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 N May Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 430 N May Street does not have units with air conditioning.
