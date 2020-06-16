430 N May Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great location within walking distance from historic downtown Southern Pines. This beautiful 2 story cottage style home has a wonderful open floor plan. There is a large island in the kitchen, quartz counter tops, tankless water heater, farmhouse sink, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, & a laundry chute located on the 2nd level that drops straight into the laundry room below! Hardwood oak floors on the main level & stairs. Large tiled shower in the master bath. Hardi plank siding & a 1 car detached garage.