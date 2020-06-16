5105 Exton Park Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool

Exton Park / Move In Ready May 8th 2020 - EXTON PARK! Ready May 8th. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome features hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living areas and ceramic tile in the laundry room and all bathrooms.



Main floor is an open floor plan with large kitchen that includes a large bar area. Master bedroom has built in bookshelves and both bedrooms have private bathrooms. 1/2 bath for the convenience of your guest.



Fenced in patio is the ideal spot for morning coffee. Close to the clubhouse and pool. Minutes to Downtown, Shopping and area beaches. Includes trash. Tenants would be responsible for all utilities. Sorry no Students.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5744272)