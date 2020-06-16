All apartments in Skippers Corner
Find more places like 5105 Exton Park Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Skippers Corner, NC
/
5105 Exton Park Loop
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5105 Exton Park Loop

5105 Exton Park Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Skippers Corner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5105 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC 28429

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Exton Park / Move In Ready May 8th 2020 - EXTON PARK! Ready May 8th. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome features hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living areas and ceramic tile in the laundry room and all bathrooms.

Main floor is an open floor plan with large kitchen that includes a large bar area. Master bedroom has built in bookshelves and both bedrooms have private bathrooms. 1/2 bath for the convenience of your guest.

Fenced in patio is the ideal spot for morning coffee. Close to the clubhouse and pool. Minutes to Downtown, Shopping and area beaches. Includes trash. Tenants would be responsible for all utilities. Sorry no Students.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5744272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 Exton Park Loop have any available units?
5105 Exton Park Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Skippers Corner, NC.
What amenities does 5105 Exton Park Loop have?
Some of 5105 Exton Park Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 Exton Park Loop currently offering any rent specials?
5105 Exton Park Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 Exton Park Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 5105 Exton Park Loop is pet friendly.
Does 5105 Exton Park Loop offer parking?
No, 5105 Exton Park Loop does not offer parking.
Does 5105 Exton Park Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 Exton Park Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 Exton Park Loop have a pool?
Yes, 5105 Exton Park Loop has a pool.
Does 5105 Exton Park Loop have accessible units?
No, 5105 Exton Park Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 Exton Park Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5105 Exton Park Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 Exton Park Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 5105 Exton Park Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Skippers Corner 2 BedroomsSkippers Corner 3 Bedrooms
Skippers Corner Apartments with BalconySkippers Corner Apartments with Parking
Skippers Corner Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NC
Piney Green, NCSilver Lake, NCMurraysville, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington