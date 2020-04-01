118 Schever Road

Amenities

Custom built home in Seven Lakes West. Enjoy living in this gated lake community with a pool and play grounds. The main level has a formal DR, Den, LR with propane FP, open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Gas Stove. Separate laundry room. Master BR has a HUGE walk-in closet with California closet system. The Master Bath has a soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks with plenty of storage. There is a second bedroom and full bath down stairs as well. Upstairs has the third BR with a full bath and walk-in closet. The Bonus Room is HUGE over the 3 car garage. Front and back porches for hanging out or entertaining. View of the Lake from the Bonus Room and Front Porch. Fully fenced back yard. Pets upon approval with non refundable pet fee. Owner is a RE Agent.