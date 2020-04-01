All apartments in Seven Lakes
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:21 AM

118 Schever Road

118 Schever Road · (910) 690-1792
Location

118 Schever Road, Seven Lakes, NC 27376
Seven Lakes West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Custom built home in Seven Lakes West. Enjoy living in this gated lake community with a pool and play grounds. The main level has a formal DR, Den, LR with propane FP, open Kitchen with Granite Counters and Gas Stove. Separate laundry room. Master BR has a HUGE walk-in closet with California closet system. The Master Bath has a soaking tub, separate shower and double sinks with plenty of storage. There is a second bedroom and full bath down stairs as well. Upstairs has the third BR with a full bath and walk-in closet. The Bonus Room is HUGE over the 3 car garage. Front and back porches for hanging out or entertaining. View of the Lake from the Bonus Room and Front Porch. Fully fenced back yard. Pets upon approval with non refundable pet fee. Owner is a RE Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Schever Road have any available units?
118 Schever Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 118 Schever Road have?
Some of 118 Schever Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Schever Road currently offering any rent specials?
118 Schever Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Schever Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Schever Road is pet friendly.
Does 118 Schever Road offer parking?
Yes, 118 Schever Road does offer parking.
Does 118 Schever Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Schever Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Schever Road have a pool?
Yes, 118 Schever Road has a pool.
Does 118 Schever Road have accessible units?
No, 118 Schever Road does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Schever Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Schever Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Schever Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Schever Road does not have units with air conditioning.
