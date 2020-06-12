/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:16 PM
67 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
533 Heatherton Ln
533 Heatherton Lane, Rural Hall, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1204 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Ranch in Rural Hall! - Appointments by email only. Recently upgraded 3 bedroom ranch house near center Rural Hall. East access to 52 for a quick shot into Winston-Salem.
Results within 1 mile of Rural Hall
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6443 Bentbrush St
6443 Bentbrush St, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2152 sqft
Available 06/19/20 Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 6443 Bentbrush Street Rural Hall NC 27045: Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath in Chandler Pointe! Large formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen with large pantry/island with storage/gorgeous walnut
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1252 Mizpah Church Rd
1252 Mizpah Church Road Northwest, Winston-Salem, NC
Nice 4 Bedroom Brick Ranch Home In Rural Hall - Nice 4 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home. Has hardwood floors and a full basement with lot's of storage. Kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher and stove. Dining room off kitchen. Large living room.
Results within 5 miles of Rural Hall
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Town and Country Estates
1 Unit Available
4361 MILL CREEK ROAD
4361 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2658 sqft
- (RLNE4067318)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Town and Country Estates
1 Unit Available
4251 Mill Creek Road
4251 Mill Creek Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1759 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Forsyth Forest
1 Unit Available
4309 Rosebriar Lane
4309 Rosebriar Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
4621 Oak Park Drive
4621 Oak Park Drive, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1953 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! We have recently acquired this spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home located off of Reynolda Rd in Pfafftown! Home is just over 1900sf ! Appliance will be
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3450 Triangle Dr., Apt. 622
3450 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Upper Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
3440 Triangle Dr., Apt. 511
3440 Triangle Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1022 sqft
Lower Level Unit Olde North Village Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Winston-Salem's Historic Bethabara neighborhood. Here you will enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants and great entertainment.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
1307 Brookwood Drive
1307 Brookwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1307 Brookwood Drive in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Cedar Forest
1 Unit Available
4008 Avera Ave
4008 Avera Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1495 sqft
Charming, welcoming and just the home you’ve been looking for! Wonderfully updated, fall in love with it’s neutral interior that your furniture is sure to blend effortlessly with.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1799 Polo Road
1799 Polo Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
June 15th showings/tours available. Move in date Aug 1st. Take a tour! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms gorgeous home conveniently located within minutes to both major hospitals, Wake Forest University, restaurants, and shopping centers.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4656 Walcott St.
4656 Walcott Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
1125 sqft
Newly Renovated Ranch in Winston Salem! - Bight and cozy ranch-style home! Newly renovated with stylish flooring and luxury upgrades throughout! - Stainless steel fridge with bottom freezer - Bright kitchen - Tons of natural sunlight - Great front
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cherryview
1 Unit Available
152 Blaze St
152 Blaze Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
925 sqft
Cozy Brick House with Spacious Yard! - 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath, cozy home ready for move in today. Wood flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms. Homely kitchen will appliances included, such as range and refrigerator.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
714 Old Hollow Road
714 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
903 sqft
For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS prior to applying. NO SECTION 8 - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.
1 of 9
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1701 Thornwood Lane
1701 Thornwood Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2538 sqft
Now Available!!! This home offers so much, that you must see it! The long driveway leads you up to a unique home. When you walk through the front door, you are greeted with high ceilings with exposed beams in the living room with a fireplace.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Woodberry Forest
1 Unit Available
122 Rosedale Cir
122 Rosedale Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
Perfect student housing. You can walk or ride your bike to WFU. This house has 4/5 bedrooms and 3 baths.
1 of 8
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
3408 Wide Country Road
3408 Wide Country Road, Tobaccoville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1444 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Newly acquired 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available! This home offers brand new flooring throughout, new black appliances, and a
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
425 Cody Circle
425 Cody Circle, Winston-Salem, NC
Comfortable living in North Point! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home coming available soon! Features include range and refrigerator Gas heat and electric AC Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply Our office
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Town and Country Estates
1 Unit Available
2621 Wyman Road
2621 Wyman Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Great little ranch near Wake Forest - Nice ranch convenient to shopping and WF University. 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath. Freshly painted and new carpet and vinyl flooring. No cats, 1 small dog allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Rural Hall
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:29pm
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 06:51pm
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mount Tabor
13 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
