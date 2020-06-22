713 Hill St

Amenities

3Br 2ba Executive Home in Great Location - Property Id: 146806



This charming fully renovated home in the Edgemont National Historic District offers many unique features. Upon entering the home you will instantly see the beautiful hardwood floors that extend throughout the home. You will also find a modern kitchen with tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. There is an office/den, a master bedroom with full bathroom, 2 other bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and an eat in sunroom off the kitchen area. As a plus, there is an unfinished in-law suite separated by a patio and sidewalk at the rear of the home and boasts wall 2 wall carpeting, a full unfinished bath with handicap shower, a wet bar, and plenty of cabinets! An attached carport and a generous sized yard are two other added benefits! See this home today. Apply online or call 919-794-8141 to apply today!

No Pets Allowed



