Rocky Mount, NC
713 Hill St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

713 Hill St

713 Hill Street · (919) 599-8586
Location

713 Hill Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
3Br 2ba Executive Home in Great Location - Property Id: 146806

This charming fully renovated home in the Edgemont National Historic District offers many unique features. Upon entering the home you will instantly see the beautiful hardwood floors that extend throughout the home. You will also find a modern kitchen with tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. There is an office/den, a master bedroom with full bathroom, 2 other bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and an eat in sunroom off the kitchen area. As a plus, there is an unfinished in-law suite separated by a patio and sidewalk at the rear of the home and boasts wall 2 wall carpeting, a full unfinished bath with handicap shower, a wet bar, and plenty of cabinets! An attached carport and a generous sized yard are two other added benefits! See this home today. Apply online or call 919-794-8141 to apply today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/146806
Property Id 146806

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Hill St have any available units?
713 Hill St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 713 Hill St have?
Some of 713 Hill St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
713 Hill St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Hill St pet-friendly?
No, 713 Hill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount.
Does 713 Hill St offer parking?
Yes, 713 Hill St does offer parking.
Does 713 Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Hill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Hill St have a pool?
No, 713 Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 713 Hill St have accessible units?
Yes, 713 Hill St has accessible units.
Does 713 Hill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Hill St has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Hill St have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Hill St does not have units with air conditioning.
