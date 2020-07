Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cute and quaint home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Appliances provided upon move in: Stove and Refrigerator. Central HVAC. Washer and dryer connections. Utilities: City of Rocky Mount.



Lease restrictions: Minimum Credit Score- 600, criminal background check & Rental history. Each tenant over age 18 is REQUIRED to apply. Rental Application fee: $50. Rental Insurance is REQUIRED. Must have at least income of $1875/month.



No pets

No smoking inside apartment



To request a viewing please call 252.210.3402