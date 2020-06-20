1528 Cherry Street

Amenities
Renovated 2 Bedroom House - Beds: 2
Baths: 1
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator
Features: Storage building, fresh interior painting
Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550
Laundry: Washer Connection
Utilities: Edgecombe Martin EMC, City of Rocky Mount
HVAC: Gas space heater, Window AC
Section 8: Accepted
Lawn Maintenance: Not Included
A rental application is REQUIRED for every person that will live in the home 18 years and older.
Liability insurance for damages is REQUIRED (Either through renter's insurance or our policy $12.50 / month)
***square footage and year built are per tax records***
No Pets Allowed
