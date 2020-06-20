1528 Cherry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Renovated 2 Bedroom House - Beds: 2

Baths: 1

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator

Features: Storage building, fresh interior painting

Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550

Laundry: Washer Connection

Pets: Not allowed

Utilities: Edgecombe Martin EMC, City of Rocky Mount

HVAC: Gas space heater, Window AC

Section 8: Accepted

Lawn Maintenance: Not Included



A rental application is REQUIRED for every person that will live in the home 18 years and older.

Liability insurance for damages is REQUIRED (Either through renter's insurance or our policy $12.50 / month)

***square footage and year built are per tax records***



