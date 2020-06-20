All apartments in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, NC
1528 Cherry Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1528 Cherry Street

1528 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Rocky Mount
3 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms

Location

1528 Cherry Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27801

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Renovated 2 Bedroom House - Beds: 2
Baths: 1
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator
Features: Storage building, fresh interior painting
Lease Restrictions: Minimum credit score 550
Laundry: Washer Connection
Pets: Not allowed
Utilities: Edgecombe Martin EMC, City of Rocky Mount
HVAC: Gas space heater, Window AC
Section 8: Accepted
Lawn Maintenance: Not Included

A rental application is REQUIRED for every person that will live in the home 18 years and older.
Liability insurance for damages is REQUIRED (Either through renter's insurance or our policy $12.50 / month)
***square footage and year built are per tax records***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2924256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Cherry Street have any available units?
1528 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Mount, NC.
What amenities does 1528 Cherry Street have?
Some of 1528 Cherry Street's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount.
Does 1528 Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 1528 Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 1528 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 1528 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 1528 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1528 Cherry Street has units with air conditioning.
