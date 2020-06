Amenities

1205 Alta Vista Lane Available 07/01/20 1205 Alta Vista Lane - A gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in the historic West Haven neighborhood. Spacious rooms with hardwood floors and central heating and air conditioning make this home comfortable for all. A low maintenance backyard with a covered patio provides a great place for grilling and enjoying the nice NC weather. Brand new oven/stove with hood ventilation and washer/dryer hook-ups. There is also a storage building in the backyard with 300 square feet of storage space. The nearby Rocky Mount Mills development has numerous restaurants, breweries and social activities. The Tar River Trail is within walking distance and is great for bike riding or enjoying a long afternoon stroll. Available 07/01/2020.



(RLNE5307139)