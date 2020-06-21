All apartments in Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount, NC
100 Homestead Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

100 Homestead Court

100 Homestead Court · No Longer Available
Rocky Mount
3 Bedrooms
Location

100 Homestead Court, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
High Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet culdesac. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint throughout. Large rear deck and fenced in yard. Convenient to I95, Cummins, Hospira, and many other large employers. Stove and refrigerator included. No Pets. We do not look at the credit score number at all. Instead, we look at your entire credit history and all previously opened accounts. Please read the detailed screening criteria on our FAQ page before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Homestead Court have any available units?
100 Homestead Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Mount, NC.
What amenities does 100 Homestead Court have?
Some of 100 Homestead Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Homestead Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 Homestead Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Homestead Court pet-friendly?
No, 100 Homestead Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Mount.
Does 100 Homestead Court offer parking?
Yes, 100 Homestead Court does offer parking.
Does 100 Homestead Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Homestead Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Homestead Court have a pool?
No, 100 Homestead Court does not have a pool.
Does 100 Homestead Court have accessible units?
No, 100 Homestead Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Homestead Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Homestead Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Homestead Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Homestead Court does not have units with air conditioning.
