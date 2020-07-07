All apartments in Rockingham
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

104 Brady Street

104 Brad Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2019017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

104 Brad Street, Rockingham, NC 28379

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Brand new 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home Coming Up! This home has central heat & air, washer & dryer hookups, and already has a Stove & Fridge placed in the home. The home is very spacious with plenty of room for storage!
Power: Pee Dee Electric
Water: Richmond County

Directions: From HWY #1 South, take a right onto Midway Road, then a left onto Leware Rd, then left onto Copeland St, left onto Brady St & it is on the corner of Copeland & Brady st.

Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Brady Street have any available units?
104 Brady Street has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Brady Street have?
Some of 104 Brady Street's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Brady Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 Brady Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Brady Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 Brady Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockingham.
Does 104 Brady Street offer parking?
No, 104 Brady Street does not offer parking.
Does 104 Brady Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Brady Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Brady Street have a pool?
No, 104 Brady Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 Brady Street have accessible units?
No, 104 Brady Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Brady Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Brady Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Brady Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Brady Street has units with air conditioning.
