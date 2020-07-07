104 Brady Street

Amenities

w/d hookup air conditioning range refrigerator

Brand new 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home Coming Up! This home has central heat & air, washer & dryer hookups, and already has a Stove & Fridge placed in the home. The home is very spacious with plenty of room for storage!

Power: Pee Dee Electric

Water: Richmond County



Directions: From HWY #1 South, take a right onto Midway Road, then a left onto Leware Rd, then left onto Copeland St, left onto Brady St & it is on the corner of Copeland & Brady st.



Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.