104 Brady Street

Amenities
Brand new 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home Coming Up! This home has central heat & air, washer & dryer hookups, and already has a Stove & Fridge placed in the home. The home is very spacious with plenty of room for storage!
Power: Pee Dee Electric
Water: Richmond County
Directions: From HWY #1 South, take a right onto Midway Road, then a left onto Leware Rd, then left onto Copeland St, left onto Brady St & it is on the corner of Copeland & Brady st.
Rental Terms: Rent: $695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $695, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.