Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Rockfish, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
163 Mix Trail Lane
163 Mix Trail Lane, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1550 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA with finished bonus room, double car garage, located in Anderson Place on a quiet cul-de-sac! This home has a large fenced in back yard with patio and storage shed, Great Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, Master Bedroom

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
394 Early Dawn Drive
394 Early Dawn Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Paradise! style home on cul-de-sac in the well-established neighborhood of Country Walk. Home features vaulted ceiling in family room, finished bonus room, WIC, dbl garage, rear deck and patio! Pets ok per owner approval up to 50 lbs.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
190 Bonney Lane
190 Bonney Lane, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
-Check out this awesome property in Ravenwood. Very spacious back yard. This property has 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Master has a walk in closet. Eat in kitchen and fireplace with vaulted ceilings in the family room. Huge back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Rockfish

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
260 Audubon Drive
260 Audubon Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the Westgate community. Custom features include Formal Dining Room, Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Open floor plan to kitchen with large breakfast bar, island and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
149 Copper Creek
149 Copper Creek Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1900 sqft
149 Copper Creek (1 small pet allowed) - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with bonus room. Welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances and a pantry.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
219 Ivy Stone Drive
219 Ivystone Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2111 sqft
219 Ivy Stone Drive Available 05/04/20 Appealing Home In A Wonderful Neighborhood! - This appealing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home welcomes you to a very spacious living area that is great for entertaining! Anticipate yourself preparing scrumptious meals

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
1106 St Johns Loop
1106 St Johns Loop, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Awesome 3 bdrm, 2 bth ranch located in Maples at Westgate. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room w/fireplace, large eat in kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters. Spacious mstr bdrm, WIC, trey ceiling, sep shower, garden tub. Fenced rear yard with patio.

Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
223 Lochwood Drive
223 Lochwood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful & Clean 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home wtih finshed Bonus Room. This home features covered front porch, Foyer with linen closet, Living room with Gas Logs. Formal Dining Room, Eating In Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Rockfish
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Seventy-First
4 Units Available
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jack Britt
9 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South View
Contact for Availability
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
132 Barkley Court
132 Barkley Court, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful spacious 4 bdrm 3.5 bth located in The Oaks @ Westgate. Custom features includes vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchen, gas FP, covered front porch, separate suite up with full bath, deck with privacy fence rear,formal DR, 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
5040 Yorkchester Drive
5040 Yorkchester Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fabulous Home for Rent! This ranch style home has an open floor plan with an over-sized living room and eat in kitchen area. Back yard comes fully fenced for privacy and has a large shed with a concrete floor for extra storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
966 Rim Road
966 Rim Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1358 sqft
966 Rim Road Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch with Privacy Fence - Ranch style home with many updates! Kitchen offers tile backsplash, ceramic tile floor, tons of counter & cabinet space, stylish track lighting, stainless

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Jefferson Drive
107 Jefferson Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
107 Jefferson Drive Available 07/01/20 HOME SWEET HOME! MUST SEE! - A MUST SEE HOME! This beautiful ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
4252 Redspire Lane
4252 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1901 sqft
Coming Soon: July 1 - 4252 Redspire Lane (No Pets) - Coming Soon: July 1 Beautiful 2 story home in an incredible neighborhood! Everything you could want & more! 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
1009 Patrick Drive
1009 Patrick Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
1009 Patrick Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE COME AUGUST 1ST - Ranch style home located in Cliffdale Forest on less than an acre piece of land. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage, porch, and fenced big back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
4113 Redspire Lane
4113 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1987 sqft
4113 Redspire Lane Available 06/15/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in the Jack Britt School District ! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the PearTree subdivision.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
3010 Wetherby Court
3010 Wetherby Court, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1432 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Gates Four ! - Newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Gates Four Gated Community ! This property has been freshly painted and new carpet has been installed throughout ! The Kitchen features stainless
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rockfish, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rockfish renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

