Apartment List
/
NC
/
rockfish
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rockfish, NC

Finding an apartment in Rockfish that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
394 Early Dawn Drive
394 Early Dawn Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Paradise! style home on cul-de-sac in the well-established neighborhood of Country Walk. Home features vaulted ceiling in family room, finished bonus room, WIC, dbl garage, rear deck and patio! Pets ok per owner approval up to 50 lbs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.
Results within 1 mile of Rockfish

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
260 Audubon Drive
260 Audubon Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the Westgate community. Custom features include Formal Dining Room, Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Open floor plan to kitchen with large breakfast bar, island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
149 Copper Creek
149 Copper Creek Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1900 sqft
149 Copper Creek (1 small pet allowed) - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with bonus room. Welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances and a pantry.

1 of 26

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
1106 St Johns Loop
1106 St Johns Loop, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Awesome 3 bdrm, 2 bth ranch located in Maples at Westgate. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room w/fireplace, large eat in kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters. Spacious mstr bdrm, WIC, trey ceiling, sep shower, garden tub. Fenced rear yard with patio.
Results within 5 miles of Rockfish
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jack Britt
12 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
Seventy-First
6 Units Available
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
South View
Contact for Availability
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
1009 Patrick Drive
1009 Patrick Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
1009 Patrick Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE COME AUGUST 1ST - Ranch style home located in Cliffdale Forest on less than an acre piece of land. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage, porch, and fenced big back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
9453 Gooden Dr.
9453 Gooden Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1140 sqft
9453 Gooden Dr. - Cozy contemporary ranch home with lots of upgrades. Open floor plan. Great room with wood burning fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures in every room, stainless appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Barrow Ct
105 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1390 sqft
105 Barrow Ct Available 07/03/20 Reserve your home today!! - Upgraded home $1045.00 (RLNE5676792)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
209 Barrow Ct Available 10/02/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
193 Wentworth Drive
193 Wentworth Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2050 sqft
193 Wentworth Drive Available 06/22/20 Staycation Here - Come rain or shire this is what you have been looking for. This gorgeous home is a real rental find. You can not find its unique qualities anywhere for the price.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1571 Clan Campbell Drive
1571 Clan Campbell Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Perfect! Size, location, neighborhood. - 1571 Clan Campbell is the right size for most tenants. It features 3 good size bedrooms, one is a surprising master with bathroom. The interior has bee well kept and some upgrades. The outside is excellent.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 River Birch Lane Fair Hill I 3-20/14
131 River Birch Lane, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1591 sqft
Cutie in Fair Hill in Hoke County under $1100 - 3 bedroom/2 bath with upstairs bonus room that could be the 4th bedroom for $1095. Large great room with fireplace, cathedral ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
1848 Windlock Dr.
1848 Windlock Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1738 sqft
1848 Windlock ~ Aaron Lakes West - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Story in Jack Britt School District.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
109 Ayana Ct
109 Ayana Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,270
1950 sqft
109 Ayana Ct Available 08/11/20 Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Willow Gardens Ct
101 Willow Gardens Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1480 sqft
101 Willow Gardens Ct Available 08/21/20 - (RLNE5851739)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
966 Rim Road
966 Rim Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1358 sqft
966 Rim Road Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch with Privacy Fence - Ranch style home with many updates! Kitchen offers tile backsplash, ceramic tile floor, tons of counter & cabinet space, stylish track lighting, stainless

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
9331 Castle Falls
9331 Castle Falls Circle, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1167 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Close to it all for $925 - This cute home overs over 1150 square feet of living area with formal dining room, stainless appliances, updated light fixtures, fireplace and more all arranged on a nice sized, fully fenced lot.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rockfish, NC

Finding an apartment in Rockfish that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Rockfish 3 BedroomsRockfish Apartments with Balcony
Rockfish Apartments with ParkingRockfish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rockfish Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockfish Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCCary, NCApex, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCSpring Lake, NC
Fuquay-Varina, NCHope Mills, NCSouthern Pines, NCRaeford, NCPinehurst, NC
Lumberton, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Methodist University