167 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Pine Forest
4 Units Available
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Pine Forest
11 Units Available
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
$760
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
The Heritage at Fort Bragg
1166 Pine Knoll Dr, Spring Lake, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new apartment at The Heritage at Fort Bragg. This community is located on Pine Knoll Dr. in Spring Lake. At The Heritage at Fort Bragg, you'll have access to top amenities and features.
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakehurst Apartments
1000 Riverbank Dr, Spring Lake, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the good life at Lakehurst apartments located in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Our pet friendly community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing fishing ponds, and a playground.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Terry Sanford
13 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1390 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Pine Forest
4 Units Available
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax.
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1228 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
6 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.

1 Unit Available
3588 Torbay Drive
3588 Torbay Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$735
950 sqft
3588 Torbay Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311 2 Beds&middot;2 Baths&middot;948 Sq FtFreshly Painted Two bedrooms/Two baths.

1 Unit Available
532 Lionshead Rd Unit 7
532 Lionshead Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1553 sqft
This gorgeous 2nd floor condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, great room w/vaulted ceilings and fire place, spacious eat in kitchen w/breakfast bar, large master bath w/jetted corner tub, dual vanity, and separate shower, great porch to relax on,

1 Unit Available
5825 Kindley Drive
5825 Kindley Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2113 sqft
This beautiful two story home is located in a nice quiet neighborhood with easy access to the interstate. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms along with a bonus room.

1 Unit Available
65 Wessex Court
65 Wessex Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2366 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom/ finished bonus room home located in Yorkshire Plantation of Harnett County. This home has over 2300 square feet and sits on a large .42 ac lot with a privacy fence, rear deck and storage shed.

1 Unit Available
140 Homeplace Court
140 Homeplace Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$680
1000 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment on quiet cul de sac street. Recent updates include new paint and new carpet. Private wood deck. Plenty of resident parking.

1 Unit Available
5655 Dobson Dr.
5655 Dobson Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
Huge 4 Bedroom Home with Stunning Pool and Enclosed Patio! - Amazing home with great location! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home comes with a bonus space and plenty of room to relax. Home features fireplace, gorgeous pool and screened in back patio.

1 Unit Available
699 Tamarack
699 Tamarack Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
$675
1000 sqft
699 Tamarack Available 07/01/20 - Check out this freshly renovated quaint home located in Fayetteville. This property is a short drive to Fort Bragg, many restaurants, several shopping centers, and a few parks.

1 Unit Available
297 Arlington Drive
297 Arlington Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1950 sqft
Short Term Lease - 297 Arlington Dr. Cameron, NC (Pet-Considered) - *** This home is available for rent with a short term lease - ending Feb 2021.

Westover
1 Unit Available
823 Rumford Place
823 Rumford Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX - Duplex with carpet & vinyl flooring, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal. Living Room w/vaulted ceilings, dining room, separate laundry closet, central air & heat pump & deck.

1 Unit Available
338 Ayrshire Ct
338 Ayrshire Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1350 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid July) 338 Ayrshire Ct. (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid July) This lovely Town home is close to Methodist College and Ft Bragg, backing up to the 12th Green on Kings Grant Golf Course. It features 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
95 Grover Place
95 Grover Pl, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2658 sqft
95 Grover Place~ Richmond Park - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Harnett County.

1 Unit Available
3941 Eastdale Drive
3941 Eastdale Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
This ranch-style home in the Longview neighborhood features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, finished bonus room, rear deck and fencing. Close to Fort Bragg and many amenities. Pet friendly per owner approval. Lawn Maintenance Included.

1 Unit Available
807 Highgrove Drive
807 Highgrove Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3000 sqft
Welcome to Your next place to call HOME! This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 large baths with a half bath located downstairs for convenience. All bedrooms located upstairs.

Westover
1 Unit Available
225 Ingleside Drive
225 North Ingleside Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$795
Gas heat, central A/C, carpet/tile/vinyl flooring, living room , eat in kitchen, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connections, patio, fenced yard, carport. Pets negotiable
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Spring Lake, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Spring Lake renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

