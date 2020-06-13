29 Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
423 E Donaldson Avenue
423 East Donaldson Avenue, Raeford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Raeford

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
467 Cape Fear Road
467 Cape Fear Road, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1288 sqft
467 Cape Fear Road Available 07/07/20 Dazzling Home In Riverbrooke! - This dazzling 3 bedroom 2 bath home greets you to its open concept layout, revealing the very spacious living room .

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
258 Feathers Lane
258 Feathers Lane, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
-Available June 20, 2020, and approximately 20 minutes to Fort Bragg, you'll enjoy this spacious home.
Results within 5 miles of Raeford

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
534 TOWNSEND Road
534 Townsend Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
534 TOWNSEND RD-RAEFORD-2100+ SQ/FT.4 BR,2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
512 TOWNSEND Road
512 Townsend Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
512 TOWNSEND-ROCKFISH-2100+SQ/FT.4 BEDROOMS,2.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
2673 Rockfish Rd
2673 Rockfish Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 sqft
2673 Rockfish Road - 2 Story newly constructed(2014)home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
106 Mint Julep Court
106 Mint Julep Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Approx. 20 min from Fort Bragg. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with finished bonuse room. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and range.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
113 Centipede Lane
113 Centipede Lane, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
113 Centipede Lane- No Pets - Adorable 2 bedroom duplex located in a small Raeford community, outside storage with patio, kitchen/dining room combo, laundry hookups! Not enrolled in Second Nature Air Filter program.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
365 Roanoke Drive
365 Roanoke Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Available 05/01/20 IMMACULATE & GORGEOUS! 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH SPACIOUS TWO CAR GARAGE. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT OPENS TO AN EVEN BIGGER EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
321 Buckeye Drive
321 Buckeye Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
Beautiful 3 bed / 2 bath house in Summerfield! This 1250 sq. ft. home features a fenced yard, deck, double garage, W/D hookups, Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace, and eat-in kitchen with a range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Raeford
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jack Britt
9 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
132 Barkley Court
132 Barkley Court, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful spacious 4 bdrm 3.5 bth located in The Oaks @ Westgate. Custom features includes vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchen, gas FP, covered front porch, separate suite up with full bath, deck with privacy fence rear,formal DR, 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
163 Mix Trail Lane
163 Mix Trail Lane, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1550 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA with finished bonus room, double car garage, located in Anderson Place on a quiet cul-de-sac! This home has a large fenced in back yard with patio and storage shed, Great Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, Master Bedroom

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
5040 Yorkchester Drive
5040 Yorkchester Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fabulous Home for Rent! This ranch style home has an open floor plan with an over-sized living room and eat in kitchen area. Back yard comes fully fenced for privacy and has a large shed with a concrete floor for extra storage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Jefferson Drive
107 Jefferson Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
107 Jefferson Drive Available 07/01/20 HOME SWEET HOME! MUST SEE! - A MUST SEE HOME! This beautiful ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1571 Clan Campbell Drive
1571 Clan Campbell Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Perfect! Size, location, neighborhood. - 1571 Clan Campbell is the right size for most tenants. It features 3 good size bedrooms, one is a surprising master with bathroom. The interior has bee well kept and some upgrades. The outside is excellent.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
188 Independence Drive
188 Independence Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Raeford. Large galley kitchen with eat in dining. Master bathroom includes garden tub and stand alone shower. Large fenced in backyard. Double car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
216 Falling Leaf Drive
216 Falling Leaf Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
-Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great country subdivision. Finished bonus room. Large fenced in backyard. Pets are negotiable. No cats. Alarm is tenants responsibility.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
234 Snipe Court
234 Snipe Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1778 sqft
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the Maples at Westgate. Large open floor plan, great room w/fireplace, kitchen with island and SS appliances, pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
239 Van Buren Drive
239 Van Buren Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
This beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home welcomes you in with a spacious living area that lets in tons of natural light through the windows and screened in porch.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
394 Early Dawn Drive
394 Early Dawn Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Paradise! style home on cul-de-sac in the well-established neighborhood of Country Walk. Home features vaulted ceiling in family room, finished bonus room, WIC, dbl garage, rear deck and patio! Pets ok per owner approval up to 50 lbs.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
260 Audubon Drive
260 Audubon Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the Westgate community. Custom features include Formal Dining Room, Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Open floor plan to kitchen with large breakfast bar, island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Raeford, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Raeford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

