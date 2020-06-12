/
3 bedroom apartments
148 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rockfish, NC
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
394 Early Dawn Drive
394 Early Dawn Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Paradise! style home on cul-de-sac in the well-established neighborhood of Country Walk. Home features vaulted ceiling in family room, finished bonus room, WIC, dbl garage, rear deck and patio! Pets ok per owner approval up to 50 lbs.
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
190 Bonney Lane
190 Bonney Lane, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
-Check out this awesome property in Ravenwood. Very spacious back yard. This property has 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Master has a walk in closet. Eat in kitchen and fireplace with vaulted ceilings in the family room. Huge back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Rockfish
1 Unit Available
125 N Copper Creek Drive
125 North Copper Creek Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1451 sqft
- (RLNE5638579)
1 Unit Available
273 Stockbridge Drive
273 Stockbridge Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
273 Stockbridge Drive Available 07/06/20 Picture perfect in West Gate - This like new property has been meticulously maintained home! Come see this gorgeous floor plan and colors.
1 Unit Available
260 Audubon Drive
260 Audubon Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the Westgate community. Custom features include Formal Dining Room, Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Open floor plan to kitchen with large breakfast bar, island and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
149 Copper Creek
149 Copper Creek Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1900 sqft
149 Copper Creek (1 small pet allowed) - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with bonus room. Welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances and a pantry.
1 Unit Available
219 Ivy Stone Drive
219 Ivystone Drive, Hoke County, NC
219 Ivy Stone Drive Available 05/04/20 Appealing Home In A Wonderful Neighborhood! - This appealing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home welcomes you to a very spacious living area that is great for entertaining! Anticipate yourself preparing scrumptious meals
1 Unit Available
1106 St Johns Loop
1106 St Johns Loop, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Awesome 3 bdrm, 2 bth ranch located in Maples at Westgate. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room w/fireplace, large eat in kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters. Spacious mstr bdrm, WIC, trey ceiling, sep shower, garden tub. Fenced rear yard with patio.
1 Unit Available
223 Lochwood Drive
223 Lochwood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful & Clean 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home wtih finshed Bonus Room. This home features covered front porch, Foyer with linen closet, Living room with Gas Logs. Formal Dining Room, Eating In Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Rockfish
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Jack Britt
6 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1325 sqft
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
South View
Contact for Availability
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
5040 Yorkchester Drive
5040 Yorkchester Drive, Fayetteville, NC
Fabulous Home for Rent! This ranch style home has an open floor plan with an over-sized living room and eat in kitchen area. Back yard comes fully fenced for privacy and has a large shed with a concrete floor for extra storage.
South View
1 Unit Available
1551 Rough Rider Lane
1551 Rough Ridge Lane, Hope Mills, NC
1551 Rough Rider Lane Available 07/07/20 - (RLNE5845926)
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
966 Rim Road
966 Rim Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1358 sqft
966 Rim Road Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch with Privacy Fence - Ranch style home with many updates! Kitchen offers tile backsplash, ceramic tile floor, tons of counter & cabinet space, stylish track lighting, stainless
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
9331 Castle Falls
9331 Castle Falls Circle, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1167 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Close to it all for $925 - This cute home overs over 1150 square feet of living area with formal dining room, stainless appliances, updated light fixtures, fireplace and more all arranged on a nice sized, fully fenced lot.
1 Unit Available
902 Bellflower Cir
902 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
902 Bellflower Cir Available 08/29/20 - (RLNE5840375)
1 Unit Available
211 Barrow Ct
211 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
211 Barrow Ct Available 09/11/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - hank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
1 Unit Available
107 Jefferson Drive
107 Jefferson Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
107 Jefferson Drive Available 07/01/20 HOME SWEET HOME! MUST SEE! - A MUST SEE HOME! This beautiful ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
South View
1 Unit Available
2236 Andalusian Dr
2236 Andalusian Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2230 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871 This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
4252 Redspire Lane
4252 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1901 sqft
Coming Soon: July 1 - 4252 Redspire Lane (No Pets) - Coming Soon: July 1 Beautiful 2 story home in an incredible neighborhood! Everything you could want & more! 3 bedrooms, 2.