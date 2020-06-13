Apartment List
151 Apartments for rent in Hope Mills, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South View
4 Units Available
South Main
4003 William Bill Luther Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$842
1119 sqft
It has all come together beautifully at South Main Apartments where you'll find spacious 1 and 2 bedroom homes, sophistication and convenience at the area’s most sought after address in Hope Mills.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
South View
15 Units Available
The Astoria Apartment Homes
405 Grand Wailea Dr, Hope Mills, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,082
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from I-95 and Highway 162. Luxury, open-plan apartments with separate dining room, a bathtub, carpet, and a patio or balcony. Residents have use of a pool, a playground, a gym and clubhouse.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
South View
1 Unit Available
4322 Dominique Street
4322 Dominque Street, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1628 sqft
Great home in Fairway Forest subdivision of Hope Mills! 3 BR/ 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
5212 Perry Oliver
5212 Perry Oliver Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1155 sqft
5212 Perry Oliver ~ Hope Mills ~ - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located Near Gray's Creek. This home Features Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen With Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Laundry Room Area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
2811 Rosemeade Drive
2811 Rosemeade Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bath home. Open floor plan with Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Beautiful palladium window. Separate laundry room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South View
1 Unit Available
5712 Spreading Branch Road
5712 Spreading Branch Road, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1870 sqft
This house has brand new granite, sinks and faucets being installed. Newly painted gives you a fresh pallet to work with. You will also enjoy the new carpet in great room and bonus room. The rest of the house has hardwood and tile.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South View
1 Unit Available
3207-104 SPERRY BRANCH Way
3207 Sperry Branch Way, Hope Mills, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo with an open floor plan. Fully equipped kitchen- spacious laundry room with a washer/dryer connection, and storage off the balcony. CALL TODAY TO VIEW!!!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South View
1 Unit Available
5204 Ahoskie Drive
5204 Ahoskie Drive, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
Located in Fairway Forest this home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious eat in kitchen, updated carpet through out home, great room with fire place, cozy back porch, and large fenced in back yard. Pet Friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South View
1 Unit Available
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1975 sqft
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW LISTING - Fenced Back Yard, Double Garage, 4 Bedrooms! - IMMACULATE home in Hope Mills. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
South View
1 Unit Available
1524 Thoroughbred Trail
1524 Thouroughbred Trail, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms home in the Steeple Chase subdivision. Large great room with fireplace. Trey ceilings. Large kitchen with all appliances. Master suite. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Back yard with deck.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Mills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
4252 Redspire Lane
4252 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1901 sqft
Coming Soon: July 1 - 4252 Redspire Lane (No Pets) - Coming Soon: July 1 Beautiful 2 story home in an incredible neighborhood! Everything you could want & more! 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
4113 Redspire Lane
4113 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1987 sqft
4113 Redspire Lane Available 06/15/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in the Jack Britt School District ! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the PearTree subdivision.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
3010 Wetherby Court
3010 Wetherby Court, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1432 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Gates Four ! - Newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Gates Four Gated Community ! This property has been freshly painted and new carpet has been installed throughout ! The Kitchen features stainless

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
1800-202 Balmoral Drive
1800 Balmoral Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
-

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2901 Lambrusco Place
2901 Lambrusco Place, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
Gorgeous 4BR Brick ranch with 2 full and 2 half baths and side entry garage in Jack Britt school dist. Bonus room with closet and half bath. Tile floors in baths, Kitchen and hall leading to laundry, bonus room and garage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
316 Wishaw Court
316 Wishaw Court, Cumberland County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,670
Gorgeous 2 story home with so much space to offer! Laminate and carpet flooring throughout. Study/office area at the front. Formal dining room with tray ceiling that opens into the formal living room.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOWMONT Lane
2825 Meadowmont Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2825 MEADOWMONT LANE-TREMOOR AT LAKEWOOD- JACK BRITT SCHOOL DISTRICT- 2193+/ SQ FT, TWO STORY, 3 BR, 2.5 BA, GR W/FP, FORMAL DR, EAT IN KIT.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2908 Sangria Place
2908 Sangria Place, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home on cul de sac street. Large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Formal dining room. Open kitchen space with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space and breakfast area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2854 Aristocrat Lane
2854 Aristocrat Lane, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Nice 4 bedrooms/ 3 bath home located in the Peartree subdivision. Home features nice size kitchen with island, pantry, breakfast area and formal dining room. Master suite offers his and her closets with double vanity, separate shower and garden tub.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
719 CAMWHEEL Drive
719 Camwheel Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
719 CAMWHEEL DRIVE- RENT 1345.00. S.D. 1345.00 MUST SEE- AVAILABLE NOW-BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GALLBERRY FARMS-2000-2200 SQ.FT, TWO STORY, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
South View
1 Unit Available
5486 Bush Court
5486 Bush Court, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
5486 Bush Ct. is located in the Raintree subdivision. Cozy home with country feel but close to everything.Home is located in a cul-de-sac and offers 1400 sq. ft. of living space, single car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
4750 Dominion Road
4750 Dominion Road, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
4750 Dominion - Nice multi-level home with new carpet and vinyl flooring. Freshly painted. Extra room that could be 4th bedroom with it's own entrance door. Wood burning fireplace and deck off the back door of home. Fenced in back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
South View
1 Unit Available
149 WADING CREEK UNIT 102
149 Wading Creek Lane, Cumberland County, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
900 sqft
CLIFFS OF ROCKFISH - 149 WADING CREEK LN UNIT 102-CLIFFS OF ROCK FISH-900+ SQ/FT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hope Mills, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hope Mills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

