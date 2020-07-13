/
pet friendly apartments
119 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rockfish, NC
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rockfish
197 Sidesaddle Court
197 Sidesaddle Court, Rockfish, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
197 Sidesaddle Court Available 08/01/20 197 Sidesaddle - Gorgeous 2012 home that has been impeccably cared for and eager for a new resident! 2,000SF with 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths, and so many beautiful features.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Rockfish
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.
Results within 1 mile of Rockfish
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
3276 Yarmouth Drive
3276 Yarmouth Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3276 Yarmouth Drive in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
149 Copper Creek
149 Copper Creek Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1900 sqft
149 Copper Creek (1 small pet allowed) - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with bonus room. Welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances and a pantry.
1 of 26
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
1106 St Johns Loop
1106 St Johns Loop, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Awesome 3 bdrm, 2 bth ranch located in Maples at Westgate. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room w/fireplace, large eat in kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters. Spacious mstr bdrm, WIC, trey ceiling, sep shower, garden tub. Fenced rear yard with patio.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
7304 Cayman Drive
7304 Cayman Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2000 sqft
7304 Cayman Drive Available 08/07/20 7304 Cayman Fayetteville, NC 28306~ Windsong Subdivision~ Jack Britt School District - Well Maintained Home Located In Jack Britt School District~ Windsong This Home Features Front Covered Porch, Foyer Area,
Results within 5 miles of Rockfish
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Jack Britt
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
10 Units Available
Jack Britt
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1325 sqft
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
6 Units Available
Seventy-First
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Seventy-First
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
South View
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South View
2236 Andalusian Dr
2236 Andalusian Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2230 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871 This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
3920 Bardstown Unit 103
3920 Bardstown Court, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Fantastic Condo at Woodland Village! - Fantastic Condo at Woodland Village! Living room featuring tile flooring and fireplace. Eat in Kitchen area and 3 spacious bedrooms. This is a must see. DC No Cats Allowed (RLNE5880364)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Barrow Ct
211 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2110 sqft
211 Barrow Ct Available 09/11/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - hank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Cody Ct.
101 Cody Court, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
- (RLNE5625999)
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
616 Prestige Blvd
616 Prestige Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
616 Prestige Blvd Available 08/01/20 Middle Creek Subdivision - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Middle Creek subdivision. Living room with fireplace, kitchen with appliances and formal dining room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
635 Marshtree Lane #204
635 Marshtree Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
635 Marshtree Lane #204 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful well maintained condo MOVE IN READY! - Beautiful well maintained condo! This condo features to large bedrooms and 2 full baths, open concept living space, eat in dining room, beautiful kitchen
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
7212 Avila Dr.
7212 Avila Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
7212 Avila (Pet Considered) - Available Now - Neat & clean. Laminate floors in foyer and great room with vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
109 Yasmine Dr
109 Yasmine Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1618 sqft
Beautiful ranch located in Summerfield East w/3 bdrm, 2 bth, screened in back porch and privacy fence, finished bonus room and dbl garage! Dogs allowed upon owners approval. No Cats. TEXT HPM1338 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
1808 Gentle Bend Way
1808 Gentle Bend Road, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3047 sqft
Beautiful two-story home. Spacious great room that opens into an open concept kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops and a large kitchen island with stainless steal appliances. Formal dining room off of kitchen and large foyer.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
162 Cavalier Dr
162 Cavalier Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1217 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth house in Raeford. Great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, blk appliances and an eat in area. Mstr bdrm with mstr bth. Walk in closet, double vanity and tub/shower combo.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
7169 Dayspring Drive
7169 Dayspring Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1231 sqft
7169 Dayspring Drive Available 09/01/20 7169 Dayspring Drive, Fayetteville - Exceptionally large master bedroom for the square footage of this house, nice double vanity in master bath with separate vanity area from toilet, spacious open concept for
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
5325 Nessee Street
5325 Nessee Street, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
This beautiful 2-story home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Highcroft. This immaculate home features a spacious floor plan, granite ctops, SS appliances, WIC, privacy fencing, dbl garage, den w/elect. FP, tres ceiling, M.