Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM

82 Apartments for rent in Rockfish, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockfish apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rockfish
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.
Results within 1 mile of Rockfish

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
3276 Yarmouth Drive
3276 Yarmouth Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3276 Yarmouth Drive in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
149 Copper Creek
149 Copper Creek Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1900 sqft
149 Copper Creek (1 small pet allowed) - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with bonus room. Welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances and a pantry.

Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
223 Lochwood Drive
223 Lochwood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful & Clean 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home wtih finshed Bonus Room. This home features covered front porch, Foyer with linen closet, Living room with Gas Logs. Formal Dining Room, Eating In Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Rockfish
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Jack Britt
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
10 Units Available
Jack Britt
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1325 sqft
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Seventy-First
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
South View
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South View
2236 Andalusian Dr
2236 Andalusian Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2230 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871 This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel appliances, granite

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
4252 Redspire Lane
4252 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1901 sqft
4252 Redspire Lane (No Pets) - Beautiful 2 story home in an incredible neighborhood! Everything you could want & more! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great room, formal dining room, kitchen combo, 2 car garage, patio & privacy fence.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
616 Prestige Blvd
616 Prestige Boulevard, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
616 Prestige Blvd Available 08/01/20 Middle Creek Subdivision - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the Middle Creek subdivision. Living room with fireplace, kitchen with appliances and formal dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
7212 Avila Dr.
7212 Avila Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
7212 Avila (Pet Considered) - Available Now - Neat & clean. Laminate floors in foyer and great room with vaulted ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
109 Yasmine Dr
109 Yasmine Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1618 sqft
Beautiful ranch located in Summerfield East w/3 bdrm, 2 bth, screened in back porch and privacy fence, finished bonus room and dbl garage! Dogs allowed upon owners approval. No Cats. TEXT HPM1338 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
1808 Gentle Bend Way
1808 Gentle Bend Road, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3047 sqft
Beautiful two-story home. Spacious great room that opens into an open concept kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops and a large kitchen island with stainless steal appliances. Formal dining room off of kitchen and large foyer.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
307 Buckeye Dr
307 Buckeye Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1119 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth located in established community in Raeford. Open floor plan. Great Room with fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in area. Mstr Bdrm with Mstr Bth. Walk in closet, tub/shower combo. Fully fenced large rear yard with patio.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
162 Cavalier Dr
162 Cavalier Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1217 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth house in Raeford. Great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, blk appliances and an eat in area. Mstr bdrm with mstr bth. Walk in closet, double vanity and tub/shower combo.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
6722 Weeping Water Run
6722 Weeping Water Run, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that features a formal dining rm, great room w/ FP, single garage and eat in kitchen. Master has walk in closet. Home also has covered front porch, a deck and outside storage. Hurry--will not last long!

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
6897 Kingsgate Dr
6897 Kingsgate Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1088 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Southgate. Fireplace in living room with beautiful laminate hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Single car garage. Large backyard with patio great for entertaining.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
7169 Dayspring Drive
7169 Dayspring Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1231 sqft
7169 Dayspring Drive Available 09/01/20 7169 Dayspring Drive, Fayetteville - Exceptionally large master bedroom for the square footage of this house, nice double vanity in master bath with separate vanity area from toilet, spacious open concept for

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
5325 Nessee Street
5325 Nessee Street, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
This beautiful 2-story home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Highcroft. This immaculate home features a spacious floor plan, granite ctops, SS appliances, WIC, privacy fencing, dbl garage, den w/elect. FP, tres ceiling, M.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
2524 Lull Water Drive
2524 Lull Water Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
2005 sqft
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 bth house located in Jack Britt school district. Great Room with vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining Room with beautiful hardwoods and palladium window.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South View
4311 Sorrel Court
4311 Sorrel Court, Hope Mills, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home located in the Steeplechase subdivision in Parkton. Home features foyer, large living room with fireplace. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, a pantry and tile flooring.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Seventy-First
1308 Braybrooke Place
1308 Braybrooke Place, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1810 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2.5 bth townhouse style located in the gated community of West Park Place. Freshly painted! Great Room with hardwoods and electric fireplace. Separate Dining Area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rockfish, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockfish apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

