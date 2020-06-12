Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

29 Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC with balcony

1 Unit Available
107 Laura Ln A
107 Laura Ln, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1050 sqft
Unit A Available 07/06/20 107 Laura Lane #A - Property Id: 125684 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse conveniently located just outside of downtown Lillington, nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and local attractions.

Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
225 Battery Way
225 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2300 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid June) 225 Battery Way, Bunnlevel (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid June) This two-story home offers formal living and dining rooms, a spacious kitchen with pantry and center island overlooking the great room.

Vandergrift Farm
1 Unit Available
116 Battery Way
116 Battery Way, Lillington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,370
2078 sqft
116 Battery Way Available 04/10/20 Spacious 5 Bedroom! Walk-In Storage Area! Close to Fort Bragg! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home Located in Vandercroft Farms in Bunnlevel. Easy Entertaining with Large Kitchen featuring Kitchen Island and Nook.
Results within 1 mile of Lillington

1 Unit Available
96 Saddle Lane
96 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lillington. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Lillington

1 Unit Available
4681 S River Rd
4681 South River Road, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
2 bedroom in Lillington - Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home located in Lillington in a beautiful country setting.

1 Unit Available
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.
Results within 10 miles of Lillington

1 Unit Available
89 Gallery Drive
89 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1535 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: Owner offering 1 week free rent off of first full month's rent! Gorgeous Condo available with laminate flooring throughout the living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. Condo features 2 bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
84 Blue Pine Drive
84 Blue Pine Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
2450 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in Anderson Creek Club!!!!! - Beautiful 2 story home in Anderson Creek!!! Features 3bdrm 2.5 bath, and large bonus rm with nook area. Living rm features wood floors, gas log fireplace.

1 Unit Available
102 Angel Oak Drive
102 Angel Oak Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1606 sqft
102 Angel Oak Drive Available 07/06/20 LIKE NEW 4 BEDROOM w/FENCED BACK YARD in HARNETT CO! - This is a beautiful and well maintained home. It has an open floor plan, great for entertaining.

1 Unit Available
62 Gallery Drive #301
62 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
- "RENT INCLUDES HI-SPEED INTERNET, & TRASH REMOVAL. Beautiful condo with private balcony quietly overlooking the 14th fairway on Anderson Creek Club Golf Course.

1 Unit Available
175 Pine Hawk Dr
175 Pine Hawk Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
2361 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Patio Home in Anderson Creek Club. - You'll never have to Mow the Lawn in this 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Two Story Patio Home.

Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
127 Nantahala Drive
127 Nantahala Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1756 sqft
Nice, spacious 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the quiet town of Linden. Living room with adjoining dining area. Great Room with wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with bay window and track lighting. Master bedroom with mstr bth.

1 Unit Available
27 Anderson Lake Drive
27 Anderson Lake Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2463 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful spacious four bedroom home with large fenced-in yard available Mid-July! Downstairs features a formal dining room, living room, kitchen w/ white cabinets, breakfast nook, study (optional bedroom), and full bath.

1 Unit Available
124 Gallery Drive
124 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Gorgeous updated first floor condo in the gated golf community of Anderson Creek Club. Home boasts hardwood, carpet, and tile floors with an open concept. kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large storage closet.

1 Unit Available
108 Bison Lane
108 Bison Lane, Harnett County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bath home with 3 car garage located in Oakmont gated community located on a .81 acre lot. The foyer opens to the formal dining room, living room and large family room which leads you to the kitchen and breakfast nook.

1 Unit Available
627 Stone Cross Drive
627 Stone Cross Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath UPDATED Home with 2 car garage in Spring Lake. Home is located in the Anderson Creek area. 4th Bedroom is the Bonus Room which is very large.

1 Unit Available
956 Whispering Pines Drive
956 Whispering Pines Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2472 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in the Links Crossing neighborhood inside of the gated Anderson Creek Club community.

1 Unit Available
1507 Micahs Way
1507 Micahs Way North, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Excellent home located in the gated golf course community of Anderson Creek Club. Come check this 3 bedroom, + large bonus room, 2.5 bath home.

1 Unit Available
31 Waterside Circle
31 Waterside Circle, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2235 sqft
Available end of July! House for rent in a quiet cul-de-sac on over a quarter of an acre lot in Anderson Creek Club. A cozy 4 bedrooms and 2.

Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
8617 Sweetflag Court
8617 Sweetflag Court, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two story home featuring formal dining, kitchen w/island breakfast nook, SS appliances, granite countertops. Master bedroom downstairs with walk in closets. Master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower.

1 Unit Available
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1980 sqft
142 Bluebonnet Oak Court Available 06/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Forest Oaks Subdivision. - 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath in Forest Oaks Subdivision.

1 Unit Available
956 Micahs Way
956 Micahs Way North, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Amazing, spacious home located in gated golf community of Anderson Creek Club. Walk into open foyer with formal living room/office area near half bathroom and large formal dining room with walk through to kitchen.

1 Unit Available
52 Leaning Pine Circle
52 Leaning Pine Circle, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
Lovely home on quiet dead end street in gated golf community of Anderson Creek Club. This home features formal dining room near large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, kitchen island and breakfast nook.

1 Unit Available
304 Matthews Road
304 Saint Matthews Road, Erwin, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1315 sqft
Home located small town of Erwin/Dunn NC.Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, churches, about 2 blocks from Hwy. 421. Home features a large wrap around front porch great for spring, and fall sitting and relaxing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lillington, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lillington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

