Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM

29 Apartments for rent in River Bend, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some River Bend apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
River Bend
102 Ashley Place
102 Ashley Place, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1035 sqft
Recently renovated townhome in sought after River Bend close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
River Bend
133 Quarterdeck Townes
133 Quarterdeck Townhouses, River Bend, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1302 sqft
REMODELED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING. THIS 2 BED 21/2 BATH IS WAITING FOR YOU TO MAKE THIS YOUR HOME. EXTERIOR STORAGE, LARGE LIVING AREA MAKE THIS A VERY SPECIAL PLACE TO BE.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
River Bend
213 Shoreline Drive
213 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2634 sqft
This lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths home has been completely remodeled. Approximately 2634 sq ft also includes a living room, family room, Carolina room, and office.
Results within 1 mile of River Bend
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
520 Haywood Creek Drive
520 Haywood Creek Drive, Trent Woods, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
965 sqft
Spacious apartment, 1 bedroom and garage in a location that is easy to get to and travel from. Laundry hookups in garage.
Results within 5 miles of River Bend
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
16 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,036
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
5 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3801 Mitchell Circle
3801 Mitchell Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1285 sqft
3801 Mitchell Circle Available 08/02/20 3BR/2BA Home in Cypress Shores, close to all New Bern has to offer! - This 3BR/2BA one level home is move-in ready and is located on just under half an acre in Cypress Shores! The house features a gas-log

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Winchester Lane
102 Winchester Lane, Brices Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1716 sqft
Lovely home in Deer Run! 102 Winchester Lane - This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, gas logs in the living room, and a screened in porch. Nice yard that is located in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
120 Wingate Drive
120 Wingate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2575 sqft
Elegant home in desirable Hunters Ridge neighborhood located close to historic down town New Bern and MCAS Cherry Point.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
101 Bargate Drive
101 Bargate Drive, Brices Creek, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2466 sqft
Well maintained home in sought after community of Hunters Ridge close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier
603 Doral Court
603 Doral Court, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3330 sqft
Exceptional Home nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac in one of New Bern's most sought-after neighborhoods-Greenbrier. This brick home offers all the space you want and need.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier
1907 Cayenne Court
1907 Cayenne Court, New Bern, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3223 sqft
IMPRESSIVE HOME ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN AN UPSCALE GOLF COURSE/COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY. 3 CAR GARAGE, BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING, HOME OFFICE, EXPANSIVE KITCHEN/BREAKFAST AREA.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2111 Rail Court
2111 Rail Court, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Fabulous 3 bedroom home in heart of New Bern on great cul de sac. . Features split floor plan, mostly open layout, florida room, large deck, and fenced yard.
Results within 10 miles of River Bend

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3137 Drew Ave
3137 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
2000 sqft
3137 Drew Ave Available 08/07/20 New Bern Family Home 3 bedroom with FROG - Available 8/7/2020 This beautiful home is located in Longleaf Pines in New Bern and offers a nice open floor plan with a large living room and a cozy fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Bern
115 Pollock Street
115 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
850 sqft
Welcome to Pollock Street Apartments. Excellent water views and water front deck for all tenants. Second floor corner unit. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, everything updated.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3500 Lefty Court
3500 Lefty Ct, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2387 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Hardee Farms open floor plan home with fenced back yard and 2 car garage available for move in mid August 2020. Home features formal living and dining rooms, large master suite, 3 additional bedrooms and a loft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Taberna
107 Nyon Road
107 Nyon Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 3 bedroom WITH frog that can be used as bedroom 4 in the Taberna area with saltwater pool in backyard. Pool is only open and serviced during the months of May-October. Back yard is fenced in.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Bern
320 Skysail Blvd
320 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
808 sqft
Fully Furnished Unit Downtown - Beautifully furnished One Bedroom One Bath Unit located on the Waterfront in Downtown. Short walk to everything. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3120 Catarina Lane
3120 Catarina Lane, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
It's hard not to like this picture perfect property nestled in the Longleaf Pines neighborhood, within Creekside School District. Enjoy the convenient flow of the open concept downstairs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Bridgeton
146 W Pine Street
146 Pine Street, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom 1 bath aparment. Washer & dryer included in rent. Lawn maintenance provided. Pets negotiable w/ restrictions. HUD / Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 10

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Five Points
408 Skysail Blvd
408 Sky Sail Blvd, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available!!! - Luxury Water View Condo in Historic Downtown New Bern. View of the Trent River from the balcony. Bosch Appliances, high ceilings, granite counter tops, fitness center. Parking garage with a parking garage. (RLNE1846845)

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2928 Judge Manly Drive
2928 Judge Manly Drive, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Well designed, well located home with spacious laundry/utility and garage. this home is perfect for a couple or growing family.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in River Bend, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some River Bend apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

