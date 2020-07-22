Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Piney Green means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signi... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
505 New Hanover Trail
505 New Hanover Trail, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lovely 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths! Located in the popular Towne Pointe subdivision which is conveniently located near the bases, shopping, and the beaches. Located on a corner lot with extra wide privacy fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Piney Green

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
128 Moonstone Court
128 Moonstone Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,397
128 Moonstone Court Available 08/31/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Close to Camp Lejeune, Community Pool, Pets Negotiable - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home that is close to area shopping and is only minutes from base.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Moonstone Court
105 Moonstone Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
This lovely and spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom home has all you could ask for! Located in the very popular neighborhood of Sterling Farms which is just outside of the city limits but very close to the bases, schools, shopping and the beach.
Results within 5 miles of Piney Green
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
$709
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
$
14 Units Available
Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
985 sqft
Choose between town homes and garden-style apartments. Newly revamped units with designer kitchens and extra storage room. Common amenities include a pet park, swimming pool and BBQ area. Easy access to Highway 24.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Palace Circle
211 Palace Circle, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
916 sqft
End unit townhome with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in Brynnwood Townhomes subdivision. Back patio area with privacy fence. Pool access and two parking spaces. Pets negotiable with prior permission from homeowner. Applicant to verify schools.

1 of 24

Last updated August 16 at 10:38 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Jade Court
102 Jade Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
8-9 Month lease only! 3BR, 2.5BA with welcoming covered patio, formal dining room w/laminate flooring, and living room with gas logs.
Results within 10 miles of Piney Green

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
172 Rosemary Ave
172 Rosemary Avenue, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot in the Sagewood subdivision. The house has been freshly painted and features a fireplace in the living room, breakfast bar in kitchen, a large fenced-in yard with a storage shed and a community pool.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
306 Basil Ct
306 Basil Ct, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
306 Basil Ct - 3 bedroom with a bonus room over garage. 2 bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Lawn mower & weed eater included. Located in Sagewood subdivision in Hubert. Close to base, shopping, schools, and the beaches. (RLNE4693790)

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
162 Kelly Cir
162 Kelly Cir, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
- Nice 3 BR, 2.5 BA end unit townhome in gated community with community pool! Property has one car garage, stainless steel appliances and washer-dryer connect and first floor bedroom. Close to back gate of Camp Lejeune and schools.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Piney Green, NC

Finding apartments with a pool in Piney Green means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Piney Green could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

