This four bedroom, 3 & 1/2 bath, two story, brick exterior home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in a wonderful neighborhood near Lake Pinehurst! The home has mature landscaping with irrigation system and a private back yard and deck. Master suite is on the main level and master bath includes a soaking tub and separate shower. There are two bedrooms upstairs with a bath in the hall between them. The 4th bedroom/bonus room has a private bath and has separate stairs off of the kitchen. Large two car garage with tons of storage space. Available 7/1