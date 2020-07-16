Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

105 Phoebee Ct Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Short term or long - This is a superb town house in the Palms at Belvedere. Features include large open kitchen with bar top facing living room, formal dining, foyer with coat closet, half bath and laundry hook ups down, fireplace, master en suite downstairs, 3 large bedrooms up with a loft style landing perfect for home office. Hardwood floors, open kitchen to living, and lovely rear four season room. One car garage/storage and yard work is done by the HOA! This home is on a dead end quiet street and the house and driveway were just pressure washed. Hurry this unit will rent quickly! This house is also available for shorter term rentals for $2200 per month.



(RLNE5861812)