Pender County, NC
105 Phoebee Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

105 Phoebee Ct

105 Phoebee Court · No Longer Available
Location

105 Phoebee Court, Pender County, NC 28443

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
105 Phoebee Ct Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Short term or long - This is a superb town house in the Palms at Belvedere. Features include large open kitchen with bar top facing living room, formal dining, foyer with coat closet, half bath and laundry hook ups down, fireplace, master en suite downstairs, 3 large bedrooms up with a loft style landing perfect for home office. Hardwood floors, open kitchen to living, and lovely rear four season room. One car garage/storage and yard work is done by the HOA! This home is on a dead end quiet street and the house and driveway were just pressure washed. Hurry this unit will rent quickly! This house is also available for shorter term rentals for $2200 per month.

(RLNE5861812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

