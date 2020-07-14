Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments online portal package receiving playground

Welcome Home, the Links at Thorndale apartment community has it all! From relaxing in the sparkling pool, lifting weights in the fitness room, or catching up with friends on your private balcony, the Links at Thorndale offers something for everyone. Conveniently located in the historic City of Oxford, the community is a short drive to Kerr Lake, Research Triangle Park, and an assortment of shopping and dining options. We have recently been awarded EPAs Energy Star, which provides you with a more energy efficient apartment home.



The Links at Thorndale provides a quiet, serene environment perfect for “getting away from it all!” Call today to schedule an appointment to view your new home.