Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Links at Thorndale

701 Fairway Dr · (919) 289-8167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

701 Fairway Dr, Oxford, NC 27565

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Links at Thorndale.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome Home, the Links at Thorndale apartment community has it all! From relaxing in the sparkling pool, lifting weights in the fitness room, or catching up with friends on your private balcony, the Links at Thorndale offers something for everyone. Conveniently located in the historic City of Oxford, the community is a short drive to Kerr Lake, Research Triangle Park, and an assortment of shopping and dining options. We have recently been awarded EPAs Energy Star, which provides you with a more energy efficient apartment home.

The Links at Thorndale provides a quiet, serene environment perfect for “getting away from it all!” Call today to schedule an appointment to view your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - one months rent *based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable and Internet: $50/month; *Renters Ins $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: management approval required
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Links at Thorndale have any available units?
Links at Thorndale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxford, NC.
What amenities does Links at Thorndale have?
Some of Links at Thorndale's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Links at Thorndale currently offering any rent specials?
Links at Thorndale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Links at Thorndale pet-friendly?
Yes, Links at Thorndale is pet friendly.
Does Links at Thorndale offer parking?
Yes, Links at Thorndale offers parking.
Does Links at Thorndale have units with washers and dryers?
No, Links at Thorndale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Links at Thorndale have a pool?
Yes, Links at Thorndale has a pool.
Does Links at Thorndale have accessible units?
Yes, Links at Thorndale has accessible units.
Does Links at Thorndale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Links at Thorndale has units with dishwashers.
Does Links at Thorndale have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Links at Thorndale has units with air conditioning.

