4705 Rushing drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4705 Rushing drive

4705 Rushing Drive · (910) 233-0980
Location

4705 Rushing Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC 28409

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4705 Rushing drive · Avail. Sep 4

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2084 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
4705 Rushing drive Available 09/04/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Crosswinds Subdivision - 2100 Square foot home in Crosswinds Subdivisions with a screened in porch and fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths baths with master bedroom located on the first floor . A large bonus room/ FROG with 1/2 bath & closet can be used as a fourth bedroom. Located close to Carolina & Wrightsville Beach, grocery stores (whole foods, Trader Joe's, Publixs, & Harris teeter) & The Pointe at Barclay and the New Stone Theater. Coming soon - Avail 7/14

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS! CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT

School, Bellamy, Myrtle Grove Middle, Ashley High School

(RLNE4179401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

