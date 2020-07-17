All apartments in Myrtle Grove
214 Seaview Road W

214 Seaview Road West · No Longer Available
Location

214 Seaview Road West, Myrtle Grove, NC 28409

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
214 Seaview Road W Available 08/14/20 Near Carolina Beach, Myrtle Grove Area Covered deck, fenced yard! - 214 Seaview Rd Very lovely home on gorgeous lot. Large covered porch for relaxing under the oak trees, covered porch off master bedroom and great room to view backyard. Yard is fenced for children or pet. Detached workshop is available for hobbies or storage. Home features huge great room and kitchen combination, large master suite with closets and bath. Three other nice bedrooms and formal living room. The home has been freshly painted and has new carpet. Beautiful setting, lots of space, everything you need. Pets are a case-by-case basis.

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.

(RLNE2471413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Seaview Road W have any available units?
214 Seaview Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Myrtle Grove, NC.
Is 214 Seaview Road W currently offering any rent specials?
214 Seaview Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Seaview Road W pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Seaview Road W is pet friendly.
Does 214 Seaview Road W offer parking?
No, 214 Seaview Road W does not offer parking.
Does 214 Seaview Road W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Seaview Road W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Seaview Road W have a pool?
No, 214 Seaview Road W does not have a pool.
Does 214 Seaview Road W have accessible units?
No, 214 Seaview Road W does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Seaview Road W have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Seaview Road W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Seaview Road W have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Seaview Road W does not have units with air conditioning.
