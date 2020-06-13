Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Murraysville, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
706 Torchwood Blvd
706 Torchwood Boulevard, Murraysville, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1777 sqft
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular
Results within 1 mile of Murraysville
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2909 New Town Dr
2909 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Aquarius Drive
518 Aquarius Drive, Bayshore, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
518 Aquarius Drive Available 06/16/20 Bayshore Community! Boat Landing! 4BR, Garage, Study/Office Area - Popular Bayshore Community close to Mayfair shopping, Wrightsville Beach, Porters Neck Shops.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7475 Thai's Trail
7475 Thais Trail, Ogden, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
7475 Thai's Trail Available 07/15/20 3 BR, 1 Garage Brick Patio in Odgen! Close to Mayfair, Wrighstivlle Beach, HWY17, New flooring and Paint! - Lovely 3 bedroom home with New flooring and paint! Wonderful space from open floor plan.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7740 Marymount Drive
7740 Marymount Drive, Bayshore, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
7740 Marymount Drive - Wonderful Townhome located in North Wilmington close to Restaurants, Shopping, and I-140.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4505 Blue Clay Road
4505 Blue Clay Road, Skippers Corner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
4505 Blue Clay Road Available 07/17/20 Cottage style brick ranch home, carport, fully fenced, Large detached garage/workshop - Cottage style one level brick ranch home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
317 Spartan Rd
317 Spartan Road, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1484 sqft
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2605 Cranbrook Drive
2605 Cranbrook Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1970 sqft
2605 Cranbrook Drive Available 05/18/20 2605 Cranbrook Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Northchase subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Murraysville
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
47 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$873
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mayfaire
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,362
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
College Acres
29 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
62 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Devon Park
12 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$727
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
34 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
42 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
17 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
College Acres
30 Units Available
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
950 sqft
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
6 Units Available
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
College Acres
14 Units Available
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,178
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences. We offer you an active lifestyle with the feel of coastal style living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
32 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
8 Units Available
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$882
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Murraysville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Murraysville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

