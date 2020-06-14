Apartment List
NC
lillington
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:15 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Lillington, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lillington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
96 Saddle Lane
96 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lillington. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, and so much more.
Results within 5 miles of Lillington

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.
Results within 10 miles of Lillington

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
84 Blue Pine Drive
84 Blue Pine Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
2450 sqft
Beautiful 2 story in Anderson Creek Club!!!!! - Beautiful 2 story home in Anderson Creek!!! Features 3bdrm 2.5 bath, and large bonus rm with nook area. Living rm features wood floors, gas log fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
411 Gallery Drive #103
411 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
411 Gallery Drive #103 Available 07/03/20 Condo Living At Its Best In This Sparkling, Sun Filled Residence! - Condo living at its best in this sparkling, stunning, sun filled residence! True modern styled features are revealed upon opening the door.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
62 Gallery Drive #301
62 Gallery Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1536 sqft
- "RENT INCLUDES HI-SPEED INTERNET, & TRASH REMOVAL. Beautiful condo with private balcony quietly overlooking the 14th fairway on Anderson Creek Club Golf Course.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
6324 Castlebrooke Drive
6324 Castlebrooke Lane, Cumberland County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath Home with finished bonus room over garage. Hardwood floors in kitchen and formal dining room. Loaded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter tops. MBR is downstairs...the rest are up.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
627 Stone Cross Drive
627 Stone Cross Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Lovely 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath UPDATED Home with 2 car garage in Spring Lake. Home is located in the Anderson Creek area. 4th Bedroom is the Bonus Room which is very large.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
956 Whispering Pines Drive
956 Whispering Pines Drive, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2472 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in the Links Crossing neighborhood inside of the gated Anderson Creek Club community.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1507 Micahs Way
1507 Micahs Way North, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Excellent home located in the gated golf course community of Anderson Creek Club. Come check this 3 bedroom, + large bonus room, 2.5 bath home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
31 Waterside Circle
31 Waterside Circle, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2235 sqft
Available end of July! House for rent in a quiet cul-de-sac on over a quarter of an acre lot in Anderson Creek Club. A cozy 4 bedrooms and 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lillington, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lillington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

