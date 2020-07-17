All apartments in Laurel Park
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

28 Old Creek Lane - 1

28 Old Creek Ln · (828) 692-7939
Location

28 Old Creek Ln, Laurel Park, NC 28739

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Simply Stunning! - Discover this enchanting, updated model home in the desirable Shaw's Creek neighborhood. Features include a light/bright interior, captivating kitchen with tons of cabinet space, classic wood floors, spacious rooms throughout and more. Lots of room for entertaining and relaxing. Quality home at a very fair price.

Please note, this home is currently for sale and will remain on the market during lease tenure. However, please also be advised that the lease term will take precedence regardless of new ownership.

Non Smoking Property
No pets
Appointment Only

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2045749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 have any available units?
28 Old Creek Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
28 Old Creek Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel Park.
Does 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Old Creek Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
