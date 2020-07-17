28 Old Creek Lane - 1

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Simply Stunning! - Discover this enchanting, updated model home in the desirable Shaw's Creek neighborhood. Features include a light/bright interior, captivating kitchen with tons of cabinet space, classic wood floors, spacious rooms throughout and more. Lots of room for entertaining and relaxing. Quality home at a very fair price.



Please note, this home is currently for sale and will remain on the market during lease tenure. However, please also be advised that the lease term will take precedence regardless of new ownership.



Non Smoking Property

No pets

Appointment Only



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2045749)