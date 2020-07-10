/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
64 Apartments for rent in Kings Grant, NC with washer-dryer
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4509 Dullage Drive
4509 Dullage Drive, Kings Grant, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
4509 Dullage Drive - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family brick ranch in Kings Grant. Home has laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen is upgraded. Has nice size yard. Washer/Dryer included. Pets considered on case by case basis.
Results within 1 mile of Kings Grant
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$824
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
31 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Abbotts Run
511 Cobblestone Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$869
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1276 sqft
Abbotts Run Apartments is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC! You will find yourself at the center of it all, located just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$848
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Windemere
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4217 Sunglow Drive
4217 Sunglow Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
4217 Sunglow Drive Available 08/01/20 4217 Sunglow Drive - 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home for rent in Azalea Trace. Fenced in back yard, laminate flooring throughout living area, new paint, new carpet in bedrooms, washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Grant
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Lincoln Forest
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,193
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1240 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS! Call us now to learn more about our select 1 and 2 bedrooms eligible for 1 month free rent and our refunded application and administration fees!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
College Acres
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
33 Units Available
College Acres
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,310
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
5 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
36 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Mayfaire
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,272
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes 24-hour gym, pool, bike storage, and elevator. Well-appointed units offer garbage disposal, hardwood floors, and ice maker. Situated within walking and biking distance of Wrightsville Beach.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
18 Units Available
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
13 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1322 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
13 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1280 sqft
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.