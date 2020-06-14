/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
38 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jamestown, NC
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Millis and Main
4301 Millis Rd, Jamestown, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
806 sqft
One to three-bedroom apartments moments from the Jamestown Parkway. This pet-friendly community features a car washing station, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Units have luxury touches including wood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Jamestown
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
$
53 Units Available
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
781 sqft
This pet-friendly community is within walking distance of Harris Teeter and Starbucks. On-site bark park, walking trails, and a fitness center. Each apartment offers washer and dryer connections, large kitchens, and storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
729 sqft
Luxurious Greensboro homes in well-maintained community with private lake. Units have gourmet kitchens, ice makers and 9-foot ceilings. Coffee bar, clubhouse and car wash area. Just north of I-73. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Pinecroft Place
1606 J Pinecroft Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
664 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! Pinecroft Place Apartments......
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
16 Units Available
Legacy at Twin Oaks
5269 Hilltop Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
769 sqft
In-unit amenities include walk in closets, ice maker, and extra storage. Community offers 24-hour gym, coffee bar, dog park, and more. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
37 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
772 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
10 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$770
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
771 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Bridford Lake
1150 Bridford Lake Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
920 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-73. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookup and other luxurious amenities. Community features include 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
15 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$921
798 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
873 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$726
721 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes. Yoga studio and gym on site. Large one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with walk-in closets and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to I-40/I-85.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
821 sqft
Designed for comfort and convenience, these units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations. Amenities include dishwashers, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and private patios and balconies.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1712 N Hamilton Street
1712 North Hamilton Street, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$625
Clean freshly painted 1/1 condo on 2nd level. Neigborhood pool and clubhouse visible from kitchen window. Washer and dryer in home. Walking distance to High Point University and Main Street.
Results within 10 miles of Jamestown
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
18 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
797 sqft
Near I-73 and many area amenities. On-site gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and business center. Available furnished. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Resort-style pool with a sundeck.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Kirkwood
3 Units Available
Kirkwood Place
2828 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
817 sqft
Greensboro's newest mixed-use upscale apartment homes and retail space. Offering distinct, luxurious residences focused on sophistication and opportuneness living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brandt Trace Farms
11 Units Available
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
720 sqft
Sitting on the waterfront and just minutes from the Marina Village Shopping Center and Chinatown, this community provides residents with controlled access, covered parking and a fitness center. Homes include plank flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Laurel Park
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Horse Pen Creek
3311 Horse Pen Creek Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
850 sqft
Close to Noble Academy and Route 220. Open-plan apartments are fully furnished and include modern kitchen appliances. Coffee bar, pool, playground, courtyard and dog park all available to residents.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
774 sqft
Ideal for commuters with a central location to I-40, I-73 and Route 68. Cyber caf̩, outdoor kitchen area, leash-free bark park, and car care center on site for residents to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
21 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$576
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timbercreek in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$913
775 sqft
Ready-to-move-in apartment homes in Greensboro, near I-73. Unit features include custom cabinetry, black kitchen appliances and wood-style floors. Tennis court, volleyball court and trash valet located on site. Close to Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Natchez Trace
13 Units Available
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$840
756 sqft
Close to downtown Greensboro, with such community amenities as a swimming pool, a state-of-the-art business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Homes have walk-in closets, private patios and wood-burning fireplaces.
Similar Pages
Jamestown 2 BedroomsJamestown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJamestown 3 BedroomsJamestown Apartments with BalconyJamestown Apartments with Garage
Jamestown Apartments with GymJamestown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJamestown Apartments with ParkingJamestown Apartments with Pool