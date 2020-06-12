/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
182 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hope Mills, NC
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
South View
1 Unit Available
4322 Dominique Street
4322 Dominque Street, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1628 sqft
Great home in Fairway Forest subdivision of Hope Mills! 3 BR/ 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South View
1 Unit Available
1551 Rough Rider Lane
1551 Rough Ridge Lane, Hope Mills, NC
1551 Rough Rider Lane Available 07/07/20 - (RLNE5845926)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
5212 Perry Oliver
5212 Perry Oliver Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1155 sqft
5212 Perry Oliver ~ Hope Mills ~ - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Located Near Gray's Creek. This home Features Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen With Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Laundry Room Area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South View
1 Unit Available
2236 Andalusian Dr
2236 Andalusian Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2230 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Bragg! - Property Id: 295871 This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is coming available for rent in the beginning of July! It features ample living space, a three car garage, stainless steel
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South View
1 Unit Available
3520 Castlefield Ln
3520 Castlefield Lane, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
2900 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) 3520 Castlefield (Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid Aug.) Wonderful family home conveniently located behind the Millstone Theater Mall Area.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
2811 Rosemeade Drive
2811 Rosemeade Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bath home. Open floor plan with Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Beautiful palladium window. Separate laundry room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South View
1 Unit Available
5712 Spreading Branch Road
5712 Spreading Branch Road, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1870 sqft
This house has brand new granite, sinks and faucets being installed. Newly painted gives you a fresh pallet to work with. You will also enjoy the new carpet in great room and bonus room. The rest of the house has hardwood and tile.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South View
1 Unit Available
3541 RITTENOUR Court
3541 Rittenhour Drive, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3541 RITTENOUR-CAMELOT-1500+SQFT-3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE, CRAWL SPACE, BRICK AND SIDING, MASONARY FIREPLACE, FENCHED YARD, REAR FENCING, OUTSIDE STORAGE, ADDITIONAL STORAGE, AIR CONDITIONED, CARPET, CEILING FANS, KITCHEN ISLAND, W/D
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South View
1 Unit Available
5204 Ahoskie Drive
5204 Ahoskie Drive, Hope Mills, NC
Located in Fairway Forest this home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Spacious eat in kitchen, updated carpet through out home, great room with fire place, cozy back porch, and large fenced in back yard. Pet Friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South View
1 Unit Available
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane, Hope Mills, NC
2107 Queen Elizabeth Lane Available 07/01/20 NEW LISTING - Fenced Back Yard, Double Garage, 4 Bedrooms! - IMMACULATE home in Hope Mills. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home boasts formal dining room and spacious eat-in kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
South View
1 Unit Available
3209 Byrd Circle
3209 Byrd Circle, Hope Mills, NC
3 Bedrooms
$870
1150 sqft
3209 Byrd Circle (No Pets) - Quaint 3 bedroom home with updated kitchen and bathrooms to include flooring, faucets, lighting, appliances, hardware, new commodes, new vanities and accessory bars. Spacious fenced-in back yard.
1 of 22
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
South View
1 Unit Available
1524 Thoroughbred Trail
1524 Thouroughbred Trail, Hope Mills, NC
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms home in the Steeple Chase subdivision. Large great room with fireplace. Trey ceilings. Large kitchen with all appliances. Master suite. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Back yard with deck.
Results within 1 mile of Hope Mills
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
South View
1 Unit Available
420 Sheila Street
420 Sheila Street, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1665 sqft
This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom townhome offers plenty of open space and a bonus area upstairs. Three generous sized rooms and a fireplace. Home includes private garage! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
4252 Redspire Lane
4252 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1901 sqft
Coming Soon: July 1 - 4252 Redspire Lane (No Pets) - Coming Soon: July 1 Beautiful 2 story home in an incredible neighborhood! Everything you could want & more! 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Douglas Byrd
1 Unit Available
2619 Stonehaven Drive
2619 Stonehaven Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1108 sqft
2619 Stonehaven Drive Available 07/28/20 REVAMPED 3 Bedroom/1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
6915 Surrey Rd
6915 Surrey Road, Cumberland County, NC
6915 Surrey Rd Available 07/20/20 Executive Home in Gates Four - Stunning executive home in Gates Four golf community.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
4113 Redspire Lane
4113 Redspire Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4113 Redspire Lane Available 06/15/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in the Jack Britt School District ! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in the PearTree subdivision.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
South View
1 Unit Available
822 Brownsboro Place
822 Brownsboro Place, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath ranch style home in a nice family neighborhood. Newly renovated. Home comes with a stove, fridge and a dishwasher. Nice fenced in backyard with a shed. Stop by our office today to view this amazing property.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2901 Lambrusco Place
2901 Lambrusco Place, Cumberland County, NC
Gorgeous 4BR Brick ranch with 2 full and 2 half baths and side entry garage in Jack Britt school dist. Bonus room with closet and half bath. Tile floors in baths, Kitchen and hall leading to laundry, bonus room and garage.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
316 Wishaw Court
316 Wishaw Court, Cumberland County, NC
Gorgeous 2 story home with so much space to offer! Laminate and carpet flooring throughout. Study/office area at the front. Formal dining room with tray ceiling that opens into the formal living room.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2825 MEADOWMONT Lane
2825 Meadowmont Lane, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2825 MEADOWMONT LANE-TREMOOR AT LAKEWOOD- JACK BRITT SCHOOL DISTRICT- 2193+/ SQ FT, TWO STORY, 3 BR, 2.5 BA, GR W/FP, FORMAL DR, EAT IN KIT.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2908 Sangria Place
2908 Sangria Place, Cumberland County, NC
Spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home on cul de sac street. Large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Formal dining room. Open kitchen space with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space and breakfast area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2854 Aristocrat Lane
2854 Aristocrat Lane, Cumberland County, NC
Nice 4 bedrooms/ 3 bath home located in the Peartree subdivision. Home features nice size kitchen with island, pantry, breakfast area and formal dining room. Master suite offers his and her closets with double vanity, separate shower and garden tub.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
719 CAMWHEEL Drive
719 Camwheel Drive, Cumberland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
719 CAMWHEEL DRIVE- RENT 1345.00. S.D. 1345.00 MUST SEE- AVAILABLE NOW-BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GALLBERRY FARMS-2000-2200 SQ.FT, TWO STORY, 3 BR, 2.
Similar Pages
Hope Mills 1 BedroomsHope Mills 2 BedroomsHope Mills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHope Mills 3 BedroomsHope Mills Accessible Apartments
Hope Mills Apartments with BalconyHope Mills Apartments with GarageHope Mills Apartments with GymHope Mills Apartments with Hardwood Floors