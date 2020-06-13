91 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Half Moon, NC

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
108 Milestone Court
108 Milestone Court, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
Welcome to Deerfield's very low inventory rental listing! Charming 3 bedroom with fresh cool-tone grey paint throughout, all new flooring, new commodes available now! Home features convenient location, garage, fenced in back yard on a culdesac.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
400 Raintree Road
400 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1445 sqft
Great Location! Pets Negotiable with Owner Approval. - Super Raintree Home Located on a Corner Lot. This 3 Bedroom Home Comes With a Little Extra...an Extra 16x14 Family Room with 2 Separate Exterior Entrances.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
216 Stone Point lane
216 Stone Point Lane, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1778 sqft
Tons of space and lots of extras - Great Home in a cul-da-sac! Lots of Space in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home featuring a double car garage and a fenced back yard backing up into woods for privacy.

1 of 4

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
402 Cedar Creek Drive
402 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
882 sqft
402 Cedar Creek Drive Available 04/01/20 Affordable, Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath - Affordable duplex in Cedar Creek. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and a laundry area.
Results within 1 mile of Half Moon

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
169 River Winding Rd
169 River Winding Road, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
3150 sqft
This home is fabulous and is exactly what you are looking for. Space galore, huge yard, fantastic bedrooms, multiple bonus areas. Home has a formal dining room, formal living room, open kitchen with stainless appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
303 Burberry Court
303 Burberry Ct, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Practically new this open floor plan home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with a nice bonus over the 2 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6001 Grandeur Avenue
6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Half Moon
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
124 Units Available
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$505
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
829 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 AltaVista Loop
307 Altavista Loop, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2232 sqft
307 AltaVista Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4BR/ 3.5 Full Bath with attached Garage. - Interior photos coming soon! Wonderful 4 bedroom with 3 full bath home located in the heart of the city in Northside @ the Commons.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
222 Stagecoach Drive
222 Stagecoach Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2006 sqft
222 Stagecoach Drive Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 3 Full baths! City Convenience @ Carolina Forest! - Looking for a large home with a 1st floor master bedroom? Check this out! 3 bedrooms on the 1st level with a split floor plan and 4th bedroom over

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Daniel Drive
901 Daniel Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1980 sqft
901 Daniel Drive Available 07/06/20 901 Daniel - Beautiful Home Available! - This Cape Cod Style home in Northwoods will not last long! 4 bedroom, 2 baths with first floor master! Real wood floors! Large closet space! Covered back

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
224 Lakewood Dr
224 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1280 sqft
Great Home in the Heart of Jacksonville - Property Id: 292594 Location, Location. 1 story home with 3 beds and 1 Bath equipped with a privacy fence. Great opportunity to enjoy Carolina living at its finest. Priced to sell.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
111 River Bluff Drive
111 River Bluff Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2093 sqft
Welcome home to 111 River Bluff Drive in Jacksonville. This 3Br, 2Ba sits on nearly half an acre near the end of a cul-de-sac.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1248 Davis Street
1248 Davis Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$627
725 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex located close to Camp Lejeune. Minutes to shopping and restaurants. All pets must be approved by the owner.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
106 Annie Road
106 Annie Road, Richlands, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
**1/2 month free rent off 1st full month's rent * Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with converted garage for bonus/den, covered back patio, privacy fenced back yard and nice storage shed. $40 nonrefundable application fee per applicant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
274 Caldwell Loop
274 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1159 sqft
2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home available immediately! END UNIT! Pets negotiable! (under 40lbs please) ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
241 Bonanza Drive
241 Bonanza Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1648 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Home features a open floor plan; vaulted ceiling and fireplace in living room, kitchen has an eat-in dining area. Great master bedroom and bathroom with a garden tub. Cute bedroom upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
194 Blue Top Road
194 Blue Top Rd, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
1008 sqft
Are you looking for a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex just outside of the city hustle and bustle? This might just be the perfect place for you to call home! Very open floor plan with large living room, and eat in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
431 New River Drive
431 New River Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in new river is close to schools, base and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen to include all new cabinetry, appliances, and flooring. Remodeled bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1906 Countrywood Boulevard
1906 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Well maintained duplex close to Camp Geiger and Air Station. Home comes complete with 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, 2 bathrooms, newer roof, front porch, locking storage room off spacious back patio, and wood burning fireplace in living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
221 Lakewood Drive
221 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
Water, trash, and lawn service included. Covered front porch leads into the carpeted living room. Kitchen has an eat in dining area, range, and refrigerator. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
246 Blue Creek Farms Drive
246 Blue Creek Farms Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2092 sqft
Spacious well cared for 3 bed/2 bath home with full Bonus room in Blue Creek Farms is located in a peaceful, well maintained neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
504 Williams Street
504 Williams Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
725 sqft
So close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and Camp Lejeune's Wilson Blvd back gate. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by a living room with plenty of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
412 Savannah Drive
412 Savannah Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1927 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Fenced yard! Access to community pool! Pets negotiable! Up to 22lbs and no more than one. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES. ALL APPLICANTS MUST REGISTER WITH PET SCREENING
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Half Moon, NC

Finding an apartment in Half Moon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

