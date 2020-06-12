/
2 bedroom apartments
17 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Etowah, NC
72 Drexel Road
72 Drexel Road, Etowah, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
72 Drexel Road Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - Private Location - Porch - This single-wide unit overlooks a scenic valley near Etowah and backs up to Celadon Hills Community.
1110 Woodmont Dr
1110 Woodmont Drive, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1110 Woodmont Dr Available 07/15/20 1110 Woodmont Dr - Beautiful, established and stately neighborhood convenient to Hendersonville and Laurel Park.
427 6th Avenue West A-1
427 6th Avenue West, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
Downtown Condo - Don't miss out on seeing this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom remodeled condo. Downstairs unit that is conveniently located within walking distance to Pardee Hospital and Historic Main Street Hendersonville.
40 Capri Lane Unit 8
40 Capri Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Convenient Location!!! - This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood floors and Italian tile throughout. Large kitchen and living area with plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are spacious, with master having a walk in closet.
128 McCarson Drive
128 Mccarson Drive, Laurel Park, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cottage in Laurel Park - Experience this wonderful Laurel Park classic. Features include a great kitchen, spacious rooms, extensive decking, private sunroom and a beautiful rolling parcel. ONE small pet up to 20 lbs allowed. (RLNE3038327)
1297 C North Main St
1297 N Main St, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Great duplex with garage - This is a two bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex is just just North of Downtown Hendersonville off North Main St. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Walking distance to Main Street and other amenities. Water is included in the rent.
2506 Haywood Road
2506 Haywood Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Well Maintained Home in Great Location - Covered front porch, barn in the back, WONDERFUL neighbors and an open patio in the back looking out on the yard are just a few of the extras for this home. Hardwood and vinyl flooring add a classic touch.
310 Oakdale Dr
310 Oakdale Drive, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly Renovated Hendersonville Cottage - Nestled into the hillside of Hendersonville, NC, this home has recently been updated with fresh modern finishes. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with high ceilings.
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
997 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
350 E Allen St Unit 202
350 East Allen Street, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1167 sqft
2 Bedroom Executive Condo in Hendersonville - Located two blocks from Main Street, the luxury condominiums at 350 East Allen keep you in walking distance to all the great things Downtown Hendersonville has to offer.
676 Sugarloaf Road
676 Sugarloaf Road, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
676 Sugarloaf Rd - Discover this handsome newly remodeled lower level condo conveniently located near shopping and dining. Features include spacious rooms throughout, large kitchen with ample cabinet space. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3179720)
18 Pepperbrush Trail
18 Pepperbrush Trail, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
2BR/1+1BA Townhouse - Arden - Offering the best of both worlds, a quiet, comfortable neighborhood conveniently located near I-26 and the Asheville Airport, this townhome's high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious outdoor patio and covered parking
75 Jolly Lane, D-2
75 Jolly Ln, Hendersonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
75 Jolly Lane, D-2 Available 06/15/20 Cute & Affordable! - Great Location - Just minutes to town and right down the road from shopping. Home offers 2 Bedrooms 1 and 1/2 Bath.
102 Boyd Drive - 1, Unit 3A
102 Boyd Dr, Flat Rock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1102 sqft
Updated two bedroom, one and a half bath town home located in the heart of Flat Rock, near downtown Hendersonville. New carpet in both upstairs bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, spacious kitchen and pantry.
