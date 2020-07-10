/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Clemmons, NC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Bermuda Run
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Clemmons
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
13 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
1 of 24
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
230 Valencia Circle
230 Valencia Circle, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2300 sqft
Available 08/01/19 Beautiful home in Fleetwood Farms - Property Id: 98756 Very private location, beautiful neighborhood, end of cul-de-sac, fenced in back yard with pond.
Results within 10 miles of Clemmons
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Westdale
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:51pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
54 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 04:42pm
21 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1207 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a stunning iconic 18-story historic high-rise property.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Winston-Salem
757 North Apartments
757 N Chestnut St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
In Downtown Winston-Salem near Wake Forest University. On-site fitness center, patios or balconies, spacious interiors. An outdoor lounge offers a grilling area and TV, ideal for spending time with friends.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Winston-Salem
The Residences at the R.J. Reynolds Building
51 East 4th Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
State-of-the-art fitness center with half-court basketball, two-lane bowling alley, gym and more. On-site Kimpton restaurant. Units boast city views with large double-pane windows. Concierge and valet provided.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3267 Grandview Club Rd
3267 Grandview Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2800 sqft
beautiful 4 bedroom home in a good school district - Property Id: 315318 This home features a large kitchen with lots of granite counter and cabinet space and opens to the great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Knollwood Manor
2821 DEERWOOD DRIVE
2821 Deerwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1392 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath Home Available in Ardmore - 3 bdroom, 2 bath ranch style single family home located in Ardmore. House has a carport and patio area; carpet and hardwood flooring; kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
714 Scholastic Court
714 Scholastic Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
Deacon Ridge at WFU! - Main level with secured, camera entrance plus separate private outside entrance. Great room with gas fireplace, entertainment center, palladium window, ceiling fan and built-ins. Bar from kitchen to great room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
1461 Brookwood Dr
1461 Brookwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1456 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 1 car garage and sunroom on large lot near Wake Forest University. NO SMOKERS. Pets considered on a case by case basis.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
302 Aspen Court
302 Aspen Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1152 sqft
302 Aspen Court Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. Estimated date is AVAILABLE DATE only on our website RENTrrc.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
2026 Elizabeth Avenue
2026 Elizabeth Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2194 sqft
Large Ardmore Home - Ardmore: Great two story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths. Huge sun room. Appliances include Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Two zone electric heat and air conditioning.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1959 Ardmore Road
1959 Ardmore Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Well maintained 3 bed/ 1.5 bath ranch style home in desirable Winston Salem location. Home features a large living room and den, eat-in kitchen, and back deck overlooking a large backyard and wooden lot.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
668 BRENT STREET
668 Brent Street Southwest, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
- THIS GROUND LEVEL DUPLEX APARTMENT IS IN GOOD CONDITION INCLUDING HARDWOOD FLOORS; EAT-IN KITCHEN; BASEMENT IS UNFINISHED BUT WITH GOOD STORAGE; NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT (RLNE3524770)
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
2125 Elgin Road
2125 Elgin Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1002 sqft
2125 Elgin Road Available 05/01/20 Adorable 3BR Ardmore Cottage w/fenced back yard off Miller St. - Well maintained 3BR/1.5BA cottage in the heart of historic Ardmore. Just off Miller St with close proximity to both hospitals.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCDavidson, NCJamestown, NCRural Hall, NCDenver, NC