apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:37 PM
28 Apartments for rent in Carolina Beach, NC with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Carolina Beach
115 Spencer Farlow Dr
115 Spencer-Farlow Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Waterfront Townhome With Boatslip - Property Id: 314805 Beautiful 3 level townhouse overlooking the intracoastal waterway and Snow's Cut. This property has 3 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, as well as a one car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Carolina Beach
201 Silver Sloop Way
201 Silver Sloop Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1950 sqft
Available July 1st! 3 BR/3 BA townhome in beautiful Harbour Point neighborhood. Bright open design with two master bedrooms upstairs and main level bedroom/study. Lots of pretty porches, deck, fenced yard and single car garage.
1 of 33
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Carolina Beach
104 Olde Mariners Way
104 Olde Mariners Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Carolina Beach 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Welcome to the Beach Life! This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Carolina Beach includes beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, a screened in back porch, a fully fenced in back yard, and loads of
1 of 16
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Carolina Beach
633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22
633 Spencer-Farlow Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Like new condo in Paradise Cove on Carolina Beach. The kitchen has a breakfast bar includes, oven/range dishwasher, fridge & washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Carolina Beach
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
The Townhomes at Beau Rivage
100 Beau Rivage Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
996 sqft
Welcome to The Townhomes at Beau Rivage - a breezy and convenient neighborhood in coastal Wilmington, NC.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Beau Rivage Plantation
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$932
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
535 Seaview Road
535 Seaview Road East, Myrtle Grove, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2400 sqft
535 Seaview Road Available 07/24/20 Private Waterfront Home fro Rent- Fully Furnished - Private Water front house on the Intracoastal waterway 2 miles from Carolina Beach.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6509 Carolina Beach Rd.
6509 Carolina Beach Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
6509 Carolina Beach Rd.
Results within 10 miles of Carolina Beach
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Pine Valley West
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
9 Units Available
Hanover Heights
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,064
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$812
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Echo Farms
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$830
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
120 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
11 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1358 sqft
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
$
6 Units Available
Echo Farms
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$904
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Pine Valley West
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1566 sqft
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Long Leaf Hills
138 Pine Cone Rd
138 Pine Cone Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Single Family Home with Detached 2 car garage - Available now! Lovely 2 Br 1 Ba Home on quiet side street with detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer Included! Hardwood Floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4148 Breezewood Drive #103
4148 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1483 sqft
Breezewood Condo - Community Pool, No Stairs, Split floorplan - This condominium in Breezewood feels more like a single family home instead of the typical condo.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Palm Street
3615 Palm Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Don't miss your chance to rent this beautifully renovated, brick ranch located in a private neighborhood between Downtown and Monkey Junction. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants at the Pointe 14, Carolina Beach and several parks.
