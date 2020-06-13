43 Apartments for rent in Carolina Beach, NC with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
901 Seafarer Drive
901 Seafarer Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1488 sqft
901 Seafarer Drive - Fully-Furnished Carolina Beach Rental!!! This is a fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property in Carolina Sands. The property is available October - May.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
201 Silver Sloop Way
201 Silver Sloop Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1950 sqft
Available July 1st! 3 BR/3 BA townhome in beautiful Harbour Point neighborhood. Bright open design with two master bedrooms upstairs and main level bedroom/study. Lots of pretty porches, deck, fenced yard and single car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
104 Olde Mariners Way
104 Olde Mariners Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Carolina Beach 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Welcome to the Beach Life! This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Carolina Beach includes beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, a screened in back porch, a fully fenced in back yard, and loads of

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D
1518 South Lake Park Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1223 sqft
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd - S1518.4D-AR Unit 4D Available 06/10/20 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom condo with Ocean Views in Carolina Beach - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom with ocean views located in Casa Del Playa on Carolina Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22
633 Spencer-Farlow Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Like new condo in Paradise Cove on Carolina Beach. The kitchen has a breakfast bar includes, oven/range dishwasher, fridge & washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Carolina Beach
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1369 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Beau Rivage Plantation
26 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7866 Champlain Dr
7866 Champlain Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
7866 Champlain Dr Available 07/01/20 Available July 1. Immaculate 4B/3Ba Custom built home in Woodlake Community - Immaculate 4 Bd/3Ba DH Horton custom built home located in the highly sought after Woodlake Community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3
108 Turtle Cay Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1779 sqft
Beautiful Turtle Cay Condo! - View this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom first floor condo located off of River Road.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace
6015 Slipper Shell Street, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace Available 08/01/20 The Townes at Marketplace - FURNISHED - Single story Townhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with over 1350 sq. ft. Attached 1 car garage and screened porch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
100 Turtle Cay
100 Turtle Cay Drive, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1232 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath, first floor Turtle Cay Condominium! Convenient location off of River Rd minutes to area beaches, restaurants, and The Pointe at Barclay shopping center. New LVP flooring throughout unit.
Results within 10 miles of Carolina Beach
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
143 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Echo Farms
10 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pine Valley West
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
5 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pine Valley West
3 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4804-38 South College Road
4804 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
4804-38 South College Road Available 08/21/20 4804-38 South College Road - You can't beat this price. Two-story 3 bedroom townhome with 1300 square feet for only $1,200 a month.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Carolina Beach, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carolina Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

