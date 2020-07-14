All apartments in Calabash
Tides at Calabash

Open Now until 6pm
7112 Town Center Road · (833) 255-0157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC 28468

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7122-302 · Avail. Oct 8

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 7152-302 · Avail. Sep 15

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 7128-302 · Avail. Sep 7

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7136-201 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 7118-304 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 7122-101 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tides at Calabash.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
package receiving
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities. As a resident, you’ll enjoy expansive kitchens with breakfast bars, gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, private patios or balconies, and wonderful nature views. Utilize our invigorating swimming pool and sundeck, as well as our 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, private off-leash dog park, horseshoe and cornhole pit, community volleyball court and inviting community clubhouse. Choose from sensational one and two-bedroom options!

You’ll love living in Sunset Beach! Locally, there are plenty of options for golf, from Jaguars Lair Golf Course to Thistle Golf Club to Oyster Bay Golf Links. Visit Sunset Surf & Perk/Alley Oop Surf Shop, then hit the waves of the Atlantic! Fish the day away at Sunset Beach Fishing Pier or take a beat at Ocean Isle West Point. Take date night to a whole

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $650 (refundable), or $250 (non refundable; 1 months rent (refundable) or $450 (non refundable) - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tides at Calabash have any available units?
Tides at Calabash has 8 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tides at Calabash have?
Some of Tides at Calabash's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tides at Calabash currently offering any rent specials?
Tides at Calabash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tides at Calabash pet-friendly?
Yes, Tides at Calabash is pet friendly.
Does Tides at Calabash offer parking?
Yes, Tides at Calabash offers parking.
Does Tides at Calabash have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tides at Calabash offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tides at Calabash have a pool?
Yes, Tides at Calabash has a pool.
Does Tides at Calabash have accessible units?
No, Tides at Calabash does not have accessible units.
Does Tides at Calabash have units with dishwashers?
No, Tides at Calabash does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Tides at Calabash have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tides at Calabash has units with air conditioning.
