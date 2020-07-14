Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access volleyball court cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance package receiving

Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities. As a resident, you’ll enjoy expansive kitchens with breakfast bars, gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, private patios or balconies, and wonderful nature views. Utilize our invigorating swimming pool and sundeck, as well as our 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, private off-leash dog park, horseshoe and cornhole pit, community volleyball court and inviting community clubhouse. Choose from sensational one and two-bedroom options!



You’ll love living in Sunset Beach! Locally, there are plenty of options for golf, from Jaguars Lair Golf Course to Thistle Golf Club to Oyster Bay Golf Links. Visit Sunset Surf & Perk/Alley Oop Surf Shop, then hit the waves of the Atlantic! Fish the day away at Sunset Beach Fishing Pier or take a beat at Ocean Isle West Point. Take date night to a whole