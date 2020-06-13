15 Apartments for rent in Calabash, NC with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Calabash
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 Norwood St. SW
1903 Norwood Street Southwest, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2216 sqft
Property located in Schnooers Pointe- 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a loft area - This property is located in Schnooers Pointe. This 2 story property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft area and an extra room for an office.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Excelsior Drive
708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 Excelsior Drive Available 07/01/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park. Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4105 Pinehurst Circle
4105 Pinehurst Circle, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$785
Unfurnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath on third floor walk up with screened in porch. Vaulted ceiling. Community pool. Storage closet. No Pets allowed.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Tidewater Plantation
1 Unit Available
1421 Lighthouse Dr.
1421 Lighthouse Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful Home that is mainly furnished (all except the bedroom furniture) located in the Tidewater Golf Plantation over looking the 7th hole on the golf course.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
141 Avian Drive
141 Avian Drive, Sunset Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large 2 bedroom condo in the Champions subdivision in Sea Trail. Take the elevator to the penthouse unit offering a large open area including living room, kitchen, and dining area. Unit includes a large mini suite that features its own entrance.
Results within 10 miles of Calabash
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Shadow Moss
19 Shadow Moss Place, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
19 Shadow Moss Available 07/06/20 Shadow Moss - North Myrtle Beach - Newly renovated 2 story, end unit town home includes private balcony off the master bedroom, enjoy a screened porch and patio of the main living area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 Cedar Lakes Drive
504 Cedar Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Palm Lakes Plantation-Little River - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Palm Lakes! Home offers split bedroom floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances (stove-gas), granite counter tops, walk in closets,

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410
2100 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
550 sqft
2100 Sea Mountain Highway Unit 410 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Suite, Fully Furnished, Utilities Included - Very nice one bedroom, one bath suite with awesome view of Harbourgate Marina and the Intracoastal waterway form your private balcony.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Lake Mist Court
314 Lake Mist Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2065 sqft
Large Newly Built 3 Bedroom Home in Palmetto Greens at Colonial Charters - This is a must see home! This home offers open concept living perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom is located on the first floor with a walk in closet large enough

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ingram Beach
1 Unit Available
914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S
914 Hillside Drive South, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Crescent Beach, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home - Walk to Beach and Main Street! - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, brick town home located in the popular Ocean Side/Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main

1 of 24

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Calabash, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Calabash renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

