Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

17 Manderley Way

17 Manderley Way · (828) 252-6664
Location

17 Manderley Way, Buncombe County, NC 28704

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17 Manderley Way · Avail. Jul 20

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1868 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
17 Manderley Way Available 07/20/20 Two-Story Home in Arden with Bonus Room/Office! - Beautiful home with fresh paint throughout! Three bedrooms plus a bonus room upstairs! Located in the Stone Crest Villas neighborhood at Waightstill Mountain with access to community amenities.

The main floor includes a formal dining room or den just inside the front entry plus a powder room off of the hall. The open living room and kitchen are located at the rear of the home. This open space offers a fireplace in the living room, a nice sized dining area, and doors to the back yard and patio. The kitchen includes a pantry and stainless appliances: electric range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

All three bedrooms, the bonus room, two full bathrooms, and the laundry closet are located upstairs. Bedrooms are carpeted and have great natural light. The master bedroom suite offers vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and bathroom with dual-sink vanity and spacious stall shower. The other bedrooms offer good closet space as well, with another walk-in closet in one of the bedrooms. The hall bathroom has a bathtub/shower. The washer and dryer in the laundry closet upstairs will remain for tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced by the owners.

Waightstill Mountain includes access to the community pool and pavilion, open mid-May to mid-September. Two-car attached garage. Dual zone central heat (gas) and air conditioning. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. No cosigners. No smoking. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5406926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Manderley Way have any available units?
17 Manderley Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Manderley Way have?
Some of 17 Manderley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Manderley Way currently offering any rent specials?
17 Manderley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Manderley Way pet-friendly?
No, 17 Manderley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buncombe County.
Does 17 Manderley Way offer parking?
Yes, 17 Manderley Way offers parking.
Does 17 Manderley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Manderley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Manderley Way have a pool?
Yes, 17 Manderley Way has a pool.
Does 17 Manderley Way have accessible units?
No, 17 Manderley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Manderley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Manderley Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Manderley Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Manderley Way has units with air conditioning.
