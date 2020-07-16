Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

17 Manderley Way Available 07/20/20 Two-Story Home in Arden with Bonus Room/Office! - Beautiful home with fresh paint throughout! Three bedrooms plus a bonus room upstairs! Located in the Stone Crest Villas neighborhood at Waightstill Mountain with access to community amenities.



The main floor includes a formal dining room or den just inside the front entry plus a powder room off of the hall. The open living room and kitchen are located at the rear of the home. This open space offers a fireplace in the living room, a nice sized dining area, and doors to the back yard and patio. The kitchen includes a pantry and stainless appliances: electric range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.



All three bedrooms, the bonus room, two full bathrooms, and the laundry closet are located upstairs. Bedrooms are carpeted and have great natural light. The master bedroom suite offers vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and bathroom with dual-sink vanity and spacious stall shower. The other bedrooms offer good closet space as well, with another walk-in closet in one of the bedrooms. The hall bathroom has a bathtub/shower. The washer and dryer in the laundry closet upstairs will remain for tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced by the owners.



Waightstill Mountain includes access to the community pool and pavilion, open mid-May to mid-September. Two-car attached garage. Dual zone central heat (gas) and air conditioning. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. No cosigners. No smoking. No pets.



