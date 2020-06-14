Apartment List
56 Apartments for rent in Avery Creek, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Avery Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep...
17 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
20 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
Results within 1 mile of Avery Creek
38 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.

Biltmore Park
1 Unit Available
42 Schenck Parkway
42 Schenck Parkway, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1166 sqft
Biltmore Park Condo, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/furnished - 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom furnished or unfurnished condo in desirable Biltmore Park. This property offers: - Hardwood flooring in the living room and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Avery Creek
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
53 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1306 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
51 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1245 sqft
Move In by May 31st and Get June Rent for Free! *Call for details
140 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1508 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
17 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.

1 Unit Available
79 Hemlock Street
79 Hemlock Street, Royal Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
79 Hemlock Street Available 06/19/20 South Asheville - Spacious home with great outdoor spaces and large basement - PLEASE NOTE MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! This 1960's two-level home has been given lots of TLC and is now ready for tenants! Great

1 Unit Available
120 N Wintergarden Road
120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2146 sqft
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage! Unfurnished Year Lease Main

1 Unit Available
6 Poplar Terrace
6 Poplar Terrace, Royal Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Poplar Terrace Available 07/10/20 Convenient Location!!! - Completely remodeled home in desirable Royal Pines!!! Home offers, all new appliances,new heating system, new kitchen cabinets, new wood floors and all new paint.

1 Unit Available
18 Pepperbrush Trail
18 Pepperbrush Trail, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
2BR/1+1BA Townhouse - Arden - Offering the best of both worlds, a quiet, comfortable neighborhood conveniently located near I-26 and the Asheville Airport, this townhome's high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious outdoor patio and covered parking

1 Unit Available
25 Jeff Drive
25 Jeff Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1988 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Luxury two-story home in nice townhome community. Quality finishes, high ceilings, and plentiful windows. Great location close to the Asheville Outlets and NC Arboretum.
Results within 10 miles of Avery Creek
Beverly Hills
19 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
East End - Valley Street
14 Units Available
Beaucatcher Flats
128 Florence St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,177
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1141 sqft
This is new territory for those seeking the full Asheville experience - luxury apartment living, with the mountains at your door and the city at your feet.
Beverly Hills
32 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$965
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
11 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1287 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Malvern Hills
34 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,216
1073 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Grove Park- Sunset
19 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1119 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
119 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1297 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Five Points
19 Units Available
The Harrison
257 Broadway Street, Asheville, NC
Studio
$1,175
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1135 sqft
Live and work in Asheville’s walkable Five Points neighborhood at The Harrison.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Avery Creek, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Avery Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

