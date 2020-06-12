/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
49 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avery Creek, NC
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
12 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
997 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
Results within 1 mile of Avery Creek
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
993 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1026 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Biltmore Park
1 Unit Available
42 Schenck Parkway
42 Schenck Parkway, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1166 sqft
Biltmore Park Condo, 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms/furnished - 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom furnished or unfurnished condo in desirable Biltmore Park. This property offers: - Hardwood flooring in the living room and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Avery Creek
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
53 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1069 sqft
Move In by May 31st and Get June Rent for Free! *Call for details
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
50 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
50 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
18 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1078 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:57pm
$
10 Units Available
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1128 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
$
38 Units Available
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
143 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Poplar Terrace
6 Poplar Terrace, Royal Pines, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
6 Poplar Terrace Available 07/10/20 Convenient Location!!! - Completely remodeled home in desirable Royal Pines!!! Home offers, all new appliances,new heating system, new kitchen cabinets, new wood floors and all new paint.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18 Pepperbrush Trail
18 Pepperbrush Trail, Buncombe County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
2BR/1+1BA Townhouse - Arden - Offering the best of both worlds, a quiet, comfortable neighborhood conveniently located near I-26 and the Asheville Airport, this townhome's high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious outdoor patio and covered parking
Results within 10 miles of Avery Creek
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Beverly Hills
34 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1121 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Westmont Commons
120 Chamberlain Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1094 sqft
The best memories are created at home. Get started on yours at Westmont Commons, a scenic apartment community in Asheville, NC! Your future home has the perfect mixture of features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Grove Park- Sunset
18 Units Available
Hawthorne Northside
600 Merrimon Ave, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
864 sqft
Located in a very walkable neighborhood with easy access to public bus and UNCA shuttle routes. Walk to UNC-Asheville or downtown Asheville for entertainment. Recently renovated and luxury interiors. Pool, yoga studio and more.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Meadows
99 Ascension Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1004 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Beverly Hills
20 Units Available
River Ridge
1906 River Ridge Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1069 sqft
“At last, a management company that delivers what others only promise; maintenance free, resort style living! Set in unique and convenient neighborhoods; NHE properties offer a fresh alternative to city living.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Chunn's Cove
6 Units Available
Willow Ridge
415 Chunns Cove Rd, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
800 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
East End - Valley Street
21 Units Available
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Malvern Hills
33 Units Available
Hawthorne at Bear Creek
110 Bear Creek Ln, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
844 sqft
Modern, updated community near Malvern Park, I-40, and I-240. Recently renovated to include stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and fireplaces. On-site pool, coffee bar, and community garden. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Similar Pages
Avery Creek 1 BedroomsAvery Creek 2 BedroomsAvery Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAvery Creek 3 BedroomsAvery Creek Accessible Apartments
Avery Creek Apartments with BalconyAvery Creek Apartments with GarageAvery Creek Apartments with GymAvery Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvery Creek Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC