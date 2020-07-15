Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Aberdeen, NC

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethesda
1007 Devonshire Trail
1007 Devonshire Trail, Aberdeen, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom fully fenced home WITH POOL available for rent! Comfortable one level ranch with updated kitchen , gas fireplace, screened in porch overlooking huge yard and pool maintenance included in rent! Hardwood throughout main

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Muirkirk Way
201 Muirkirk Way, Aberdeen, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WATERFRONT 2BR-2BA split floor-plan with separate Den, a large vaulted Living Room AND a screened Porch overlooking the water! Paved Driveway, private Garage, and Gas Fireplace. Located on the Southern Pines and Aberdeen border off Saunders Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Aberdeen

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
31 Elk Ridge Lane
31 Elk Ridge Lane, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Townhouse/Condo in Elk Ridge. The amazing living space is designed to maximize convenience in what feels like room to spare! Bedrooms are all good sized. Master is on the first floor! A perfect layout for singles, couples, or families.
Results within 5 miles of Aberdeen
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Tyler's Ridge at Sandhills
500 Moonseed Ln, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Many upgrades including granite countertops, full-size washers and dryers, built-in microwaves, and large walk-in closets. Just a short walk to the Sandhills Horticultural Gardens. Community includes a one-acre dog park.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
145 S May Street
145 South May Street, Southern Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
Delightful Downtown Southern Pines Home Available Mid-July. 145 South May street is a brief walk to dining, parks, great coffee shops and boutique shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
440 N Ashe Street
440 North Ashe Street, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Adorable downtown cottage for rent! Bright and so close to all downtown has to offer. Home is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom; but 2nd office room (no closet) can be used as a bedroom. Hardwood throughout; updated bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1680 E Longleaf Drive
1680 Longleaf Dr E, Pinehurst, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great rental opportunity in Village Acres. Very desirable neighborhood in Pinehurst. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Formal dining room, screened in porch. Breakfast nook off the kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
65 McIntyre Road
65 Mcintyre Road, Pinehurst, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in the heart of the Village of Pinehurst. 3 minutes to Hospital and Resort. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One year lease and security deposit required. Pets are permitted with a fee.
Results within 10 miles of Aberdeen

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Winding Trail
8 Winding Trail, Whispering Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2758 sqft
Conveniently located in Whispering Pines, this home is located in Moore County and provides a short commute to Ft Bragg, Simmons Army Airfield, Fayetteville, Raleigh/Durham area, and the quaint towns of Southern Pines, Pinehurst, and Aberdeen.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Aberdeen, NC

Finding an apartment in Aberdeen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

