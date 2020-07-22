11 Apartments for rent in Aberdeen, NC with parking

Apartment List
201 Muirkirk Way
201 Muirkirk Way, Aberdeen, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
WATERFRONT 2BR-2BA split floor-plan with separate Den, a large vaulted Living Room AND a screened Porch overlooking the water! Paved Driveway, private Garage, and Gas Fireplace. Located on the Southern Pines and Aberdeen border off Saunders Blvd.

Old Bethesda
1007 Devonshire Trail
1007 Devonshire Trail, Aberdeen, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom fully fenced home WITH POOL available for rent! Comfortable one level ranch with updated kitchen , gas fireplace, screened in porch overlooking huge yard and pool maintenance included in rent! Hardwood throughout main
The Legends at Morganton Park
500 Legends Dr, Southern Pines, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
The Legends at Morganton Park, located in the charming town of Southern Pines just minutes from Pinehurst, combines elegance with luxurious amenities and personalized services. Our community offers spacious homes which redefine apartment living.

145 S May Street
145 South May Street, Southern Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
Delightful Downtown Southern Pines Home Available Mid-July. 145 South May street is a brief walk to dining, parks, great coffee shops and boutique shopping.

135 Page Road
135 Page Road, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful completely remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 full and 1 half bath home in The Village of Pinehurst. Walk to the village center in less than 5 minutes.

1680 E Longleaf Drive
1680 Longleaf Dr E, Pinehurst, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great rental opportunity in Village Acres. Very desirable neighborhood in Pinehurst. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths with hardwood floors and a fireplace. Formal dining room, screened in porch. Breakfast nook off the kitchen.

26 Deacon Palmer Place
26 Deacon Palmer Place, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2370 sqft
AWESOME rental home available IMMEDIATELY offering a beautiful Craftsman style feel, loaded with custom details & upgrades on a cul de sac & inside a gated community.

Highland Trails
104 Tartan Trail
104 Tartan Trail, Moore County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Immaculately kept, bright and beautiful home for rent in the desirable Highland Trails neighborhood! WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE! This home has tons of storage; large yard; and details you will love. Formal entry leading to office on the left.

11 Clarendon Lane
11 Clarendon Lane, Pinehurst, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Wonderful Pinehurst #6 cul-de-sac location! A BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 2.

256 W Connecticut Avenue
256 West Connecticut Avenue, Southern Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bath towhouse located in Southern Pines. Home features custom cabinets with granite counter tops, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Carpeted bedrooms.
8 Winding Trail
8 Winding Trail, Whispering Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2758 sqft
Conveniently located in Whispering Pines, this expansive four bedroom, two and a half bathroom home offers vaulted ceilings in the open floor plan great room, two large living spaces, gorgeous granite counter tops in the huge kitchen, and a screened
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Aberdeen, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aberdeen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

