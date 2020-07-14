Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

744 South 3rd Street West - Upstairs Back Available 08/07/20 A MUST SEE! 2 Bedroom 1 bath Upstairs Unit - This is a newly remodeled two bedroom 1 bath upper unit located in the heart of Missoula historic district. This unit sits just blocks from Ogren Park and the Milwaukee Trail. There is a small fenced in yard, tiled shower with heated tile floors in the bathroom and wood floors throughout. Washer and Dryer provided



Water, garbage, sewer are covered in the rent. All other utilities are to be covered by the tenant.



1 Small to Medium Dog accepted upon approval with additional deposit of $300.00 and a $35.00 per month pet rent. ADEA does not allow smoking in any of their units.



** Please contact our office directly for showings. phone: (406) 728-2332, Website: www.adeapm.com **



** All ADEA Property Management Co. rentals are non-smoking units and you must be at least 25 feet from the building to smoke. ADEA Property Management also requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent. All ADEA Property Management Co. units do not allow pets unless otherwise stated. We strive to have accurate photos of our units but please note that the photos may be different than the actual unit. **



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5191515)