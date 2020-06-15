Amenities

630 Livingston Ave Available 07/16/20 Beautiful home -- near UM, schools parks - Rent: 1895.00

Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash)

Liability Insurance: 9.50

Deposit: 1895.00



Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Cable & Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal



Lease Term: 8-12 months



Lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in wonderful Lewis and Clark neighborhood. Close to everything, including UM, Sprawling parks and numerous sports fields. One block from Sentinel High School and only a few blocks from some of Missoula's best K-12 schools.



Big backyard with cedar privacy fence. Underground sprinklers make lawn and garden care easy.



House is light, bright, clean and lovingly kept. Upstairs you'll find and open dining room an dining room, two bedrooms and a full bath. Wood floors throughout.



Spacious basement included a large bedroom and fully remodeled bathroom with over-sized 8-foot bathtub, perfect for long soaks.



House included:

-Attached single-car garage

-Washer and dryer

-Dishwasher



**Pets accepted upon approval from owner with additional deposit of 250.00 and additional monthly rent of 35.00.



**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**



***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***



