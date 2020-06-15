All apartments in Missoula
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

630 Livingston Ave

630 Livingston Street · (406) 214-3056
Location

630 Livingston Street, Missoula, MT 59801
Lewis and Clark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 630 Livingston Ave · Avail. Jul 16

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
630 Livingston Ave Available 07/16/20 Beautiful home -- near UM, schools parks - Rent: 1895.00
Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash)
Liability Insurance: 9.50
Deposit: 1895.00

Tenant Responsible for: Gas, Electric, Water, Cable & Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal

Lease Term: 8-12 months

Lovely 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in wonderful Lewis and Clark neighborhood. Close to everything, including UM, Sprawling parks and numerous sports fields. One block from Sentinel High School and only a few blocks from some of Missoula's best K-12 schools.

Big backyard with cedar privacy fence. Underground sprinklers make lawn and garden care easy.

House is light, bright, clean and lovingly kept. Upstairs you'll find and open dining room an dining room, two bedrooms and a full bath. Wood floors throughout.

Spacious basement included a large bedroom and fully remodeled bathroom with over-sized 8-foot bathtub, perfect for long soaks.

House included:
-Attached single-car garage
-Washer and dryer
-Dishwasher

**Pets accepted upon approval from owner with additional deposit of 250.00 and additional monthly rent of 35.00.

**No smoking of any kind, including e-cigarettes/vape pens.**

***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***

mt-properties.com

(RLNE5148670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

